‘Your Legs Are a National Treasure’: Tracee Ellis Ross’ ‘Feelin Myself’ Post Draws Eyes to Her Long Legs 

Tracee Ellis Ross exuded confidence as the 49-year-old showcased her all-black ensemble, including a black long-sleeved shirt and fringe shorts.

In the Instagram post shared on June 21, Ross, who’s currently vacationing in Paris, was seen posing in various angles in what appears to be her hotel bathroom.

Tracee Ellis Ross’ “feeling myself” post has fans zooming on her legs. @traceeellisross/Instagram

The photos included the “black-ish” star flaunting her legs and slim physique as she took numerous shots sitting on the bathroom counter. In the final two images, Ross gave fans a side and complete view of her attire while she posed in front of the sink.

In addition to the upload, Ross wrote the caption, “Feelin’ myself!” As fans viewed the star’s post, many flooded Ross’ comment section with compliments.

“@traceeellisross TRACEE!!!! You making summer shine you super bad.”

“Confidence, with several sides of humility go a long way; at least to me. Feel on girl. Nice pics Tracee.”

“You look amazing my dear love you and your style.”

“So you like just wake-up and say, ‘let me bless my followers before brunch!?'”

“Iconic!!!! From the face to the outfit to the phone case, yasss!”

Among the previous remarks, others brought up Ross’ legs. One wrote, “Your legs are a national treasure! Tina Turner’esque. That’s high praise, and true.” Another said, “Them legs (Heart eyed emoji)” A third Instagram user stated, “Beautiful woman with beautiful legs.”

In the past, Ross revealed how she maintained her toned stature. In 2015 during an interview with Vibe magazine, the actress credited fitness instructor Tracy Anderson’s workouts for her “lean” body.

She said, “I do the Tracy Anderson method a lot… I do love Tracy Anderson, the blasting music. I love that it changes all the time. I love that she really sculpts a workout for my body. I feel lean. One of my favorite things is that she doesn’t get me cut up. There’s still some jiggle. I love jiggle.”

Ross also mentioned in the interview that yoga, stair exercises, and ballet-inspired workouts were other factors that contributed to her figure.