‘Why You Always Got Your Legs Open’: Gabrielle Union Shows Off Her Yams as She Reveals ‘Wade World Tour’ With Husband Dwyane Wade Has Begun, Pearl-Clutching Fans Disapprove of Her Bawdiness

“Wade World Tour” is an annual getaway trip that Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade embark on for fun and relaxation every summer. Last year, the couple went to several places in Italy and Paris, France.

Union took to Instagram on June 18 to inform her followers that their world tour had begun in Milan, Italy, by sharing a risqué clip in what appears to be the pair’s hotel room. The actress, who wore a sheer yellow dress with a yellow high-waisted bottom, Italy, and was seen jamming along to Russ’ track “Handsomer” featuring Ktlyn.

Gabrielle Union showed off her assets while she and husband Dwyane Wade start their annual “Wade World Tour.” @gabunion/Instagram

The video starts with Union sitting in a chair with her legs wide open and entering what appears to be the bedroom and begins to dance. Toward the end of the recording, the 49-year-old turns around and flashes the camera.

In addition to the post, Union wrote, “Wade World Tour Starts Today. Milan What’s Good.” As fans viewed the upload, many people called out the “Bring It On” star for doing the most.

“Now you know D Wade don’t want you to be showing off his goods.”

“Ok that was a little too much, what happened to your class, smh.”

“Why you always got your legs open girl aren’t you fifty already??”

“What hubby would allow this.”

“Do you really have to do all this for attention.”

Among the previous remarks, others brought up how much they enjoy Wade World Tour. While pointing out that they like that they can view the festivities of the Wade World Tour on social media, one wrote, “I love that I get to be on tour with your family through socials.”

Another said, “Yes!! I love the Wade World Tour favorite time of the year lol.” A third Instagram user stated,”Yay I love Wade World Tour.”