‘I Am Honored and Excited’: Janet Hubert Is Back on Our Screens as a Series Regular After 32 Years

It has been 32 years since people last saw Janet Hubert in a TV series as a series regular, but the wait is over.

On June 15, Janet posted on her Instagram page that she will be joining the cast of, “AMC’s Demascus,” she stated, “I am honored and excited [blush emoji] to be a part of this brilliant series!”

Janet Hubert. @janethubertformyfanspage/ Instagram

According to Deadline.com, the show is centered around an African-American male and his, “Journey of self-discovery using an innovative new technology that allows him to experience different versions of his own life.”

The article also stated that Janet will portray, “Dr. Bonnetville, a psychotherapist with a quick wit and a smart mouth; she uses her patented blend of apathy and cutting edge technology to aid her patients on their quests for personal growth.”

The last time fans saw the actress as a series regular was in the 1990s sitcom, “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air ” as Aunt Viv. She portrayed the character for three seasons before exiting the show completely in 1993. She has says she left the show because she was lowballed on her contract renewal.

Supporters of the actress gave exaltations under her post. One comment said, “You deserve this. Congratulations. [red heart].” While another fan wrote, “You are so deserving of this. Congratulations!” Followed by another comment that read, “And I will restore the years… Congratulations, Ms. Janet!!!!”

The 66-year-old actress didn’t have the easiest time in Hollywood. She has claimed for decades she’s been blackballed in the industry after being considered “difficult to work with” after her “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” exit. The actress also had an ongoing feud with the main character of the show, future Academy Award winner, Will Smith, for 27 years after she unsuccessfully sued him and NBC and wrote a scathing book about the cast and show following her departure.

While the pair have made amends and apologized during the show’s reunion special in 2020, the actress’ career still suffered greatly all those years.

Finally, after 32 years fans will be able to see her on their screens as one of the main cast members of a show. The show is set to premiere sometime in 2023.