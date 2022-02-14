‘She’s My Child’: Naomi Campbell Shares Full Look at Her Daughter, Clear Up Speculations Surrounding Her Birth

Iconic supermodel Naomi Campbell is giving her millions of fans another glimpse into her new life as a mother after the legendary ’90s figure appeared on the cover of British Vogue holding her precious 9-month-old daughter.

News that the 51-year-old had welcomed her first child last May shocked many on social media. The star made several appearances at New York Fashion Week looking her usual. However, during an interview with the fashion and lifestyle publication, the runway model shut down speculation surrounding her pregnancy, telling reporters the almost 1-year-old “wasn’t adopted – she’s my child.”

Naomi Campbell shares full look at her daughter and reveals she isn’t adopted. @naomi/Instagram

Many seemingly protective fans rushed to social media, calling out the publication over what they felt like was intrusive behavior when the model was asked to elaborate on details surrounding her daughter’s arrival.

“Asked to elaborate? Let’s normalize saying to women when they say they’ve had a baby, ‘congratulations’ whether we witnessed the pregnancy stages or not,” wrote one Twitter user. “Mind y’all business about woman’s reproductive processes.”

Asked to elaborate? Let’s normalize saying to women when they say they’ve had a baby, “congratulations” whether we witnessed the pregnancy stages or not. Mind y’all business about woman’s reproductive processes. — ט Tetgren (@Tetgren) February 14, 2022

Another person on Instagram commented, “Love it! Even if she was adopted, who cares? That’s your baby and life. Sending you tons of love.

“@naomi you NEED to do a master class with us on privacy,” wrote a third person, “You nailed it !!!!! Congratulations on becoming a Mom. It’s the best journey ever. Sending hugs and kisses.”

Vogue reported that further details about Campbell’s journey to motherhood would be explained in a book at some point in the star’s career. Elsewhere, Campbell also shared that not many people knew she was planning on becoming a mother. Both the identities of her daughter and her child’s father are still unknown.

“I can count on one hand the number of people who knew that I was having her. But she is the biggest blessing I could ever imagine. It’s the best thing I’ve ever done,” she shared.

Campbell appears to be enjoying the latest chapter of her life. “I’m lucky my little one loves to travel like me – no whimpering taking off or landing,” she told the outlet. “She’s a good girl: she sleeps very well, she hardly ever cries, and I’m told she’s very alert for her age.

She added, “She’s just started waving, which is fun. She laughs a lot. She’s almost talking. I think she might walk before she crawls. And she’s got six teeth already.”

More Stories from Our Partners:

Supermodel Naomi Campbell Says Fear Kept Her From Speaking Out About Racism Early In Her Career: ‘If You Spoke People Wouldn’t Work With You’

“Only Name that You Could Possibly Put Above Aaron Donald Is Lawrence Taylor … And That’s Debatable”| Stephen A. Smith Needs To Watch Film Of Reggie White And Bruce Smith

Sashi Brown Becomes Just the Second Black Team President in NFL History With Baltimore Ravens Hire