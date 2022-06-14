‘Enough Is Enough’: Jim Jones Issues Hilarious Father’s Day PSA, Warns of Repercussions 

With Father’s Day fastly approaching, rapper and weatherman Jim Jones is taking a stand for all the tie and coffee mug-stricken father figures out there who have received less than they deserve year after year.

“Now it’s time to take a stand,” the Dipset member began his public service announcement from the comfort of his sofa. “Godd-mn it, it’s Father’s Day, and this Father’s Day situation been bad ever since I was little. They’ve been sh-tting on Father’s Day talking about ‘F-ck this.’ Enough is enough, man. I’m a great father, and I need to be compensated for this sh-t, you heard.”

NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 22: Recording artist Jim Jones poses during a portrait session at the Dream Hotel September 22, 2005 in New York City. (Photo by Ray Tamarra/Getty Images)

Jimmy was not here for a rebuttal either, declaring, “I don’t give a f-ck what you n-ggas is talking about. I don’t give a f-ck what you mothers are talking about. I get busy for mines. I need to be compensated. Treat me. I want to go to the spa, you heard? All that fly sh-t y’all be talking about, let me get mine.”

The 45-year-old star promised that if the celebratory day did not meet his standards, there would be a lot of unhappy faces in the coming months.

“If n-ggas don’t act right on this Father’s Day, it’s going to be a lot of sad birthdays, a lot of sad Christmases, Easter’s out. I’m taking a stand,” he continued.

“All my fathers that get busy like I get busy, we need to take a stand. We doing this together, you heard. Don’t let them trick us out of our position. We need spa treatment, cuticles, nails, I need all that, feet, everything, massages. Y’all violate us this Father’s Day. It’s going all the way up and stuck, f-ck that.”

Folks in the comments section were cracking up over Jimmy’s clip, many of whom stood in solidarity with the rapper, including social media comedian and new dad Shiggy, who shared, “I’m only 4 months in but I’m with you, sh-t I want cucumbers on my eyes and sh-t.”

“SPEAK TRUTH TO POWER CAPO!!!!” wrote television show host The Kid Mero. “I WANT THE EUCALYPTUS MASSAGE DAMNIT.” “I need a gift from my children’s friends also. Or you not allowed over no more,” commented a third person.

The “We Fly High” emcee is dad to 19-year-old Joseph Guillermo Jones III, aka “Pudy.” Fans were introduced to the music engineer years ago after he made several appearances on VH1’s “Jim and Chrissy: Vow Or Never” reality series. Not much is known about Pudy’s biological mother, although Chrissy has been a mother-figure in his life.

Jimmy recently shared a photo of his boy getting ready for prom “It’s prom season I wanna cry not cause he’s graduating but because he’s bout to leave me soon smh. For 19 years straight he has been there for me as one of my broke best friends lol,” the rapper wrote. “Who am I gone scream at lol who am I gonna bother smh this is bad I’m bout to move in wit him to college or where ever he goin lol.”