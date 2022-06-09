‘If Anyone Deserves One..It’s SNOOP DIZZEL’: Snoop Dogg Shares Photo of ‘1st Vacation’ After 30 Years In Entertainment

Music icon Snoop Dogg is one of the most recognized people on the planet due to his long career in the entertainment industry, and the “Gin and Juice” rapper is currently enjoying the well-deserved fruits of his labor by vacationing in Tahiti with his family. Snoop Dogg, whose born name is Calvin Broadus Jr., shared a picture from Bora Bora on Instagram on June 7.

Broadus captioned the post, “30 years later 1st vacation,” followed by prayer, clapping, star and palm tree emojis. The Grammy-nominated recording artist also dropped fire and rose emojis with the post.

June 7, 2022 — Snoop Dogg shares a picture of his vacation in Bora Bora, an island in the French Polynesia, on Instagram. (Photo: @snoopdogg/Instagram)

Fans left comments telling the rapper to enjoy his well-deserved vacation. “You deserve it snoop,” replied one fan. “Uncle Snoop you doing your thing congratulations,” added another fan. One fan replied, “Enjoy it you and your queen deserve it!!!!!”

The Neighborhood Talk also shared the post, and many fans also left remarks for the vacationing musician. “I believe it. Just because celebs travel the world don’t mean they get to have full fun! Congrats to him he works hard af,” noted one fan. “You deserve it snoop, enjoy your vacation,” added another fan.

“If anyone deserves one..it’s SNOOP DIZZEL…..F’N workaholic,” replied another. “That man works hard!! Wherever he’s at he probably can buy that whole damn island!”

Other fans couldn’t believe that the “American Song Contest” host hadn’t taken a vacation in so many years, and one gave him some good advice. “Damn! well deserved big dawg enjoy turn your phone off.”

Broadus also dropped a 16-minute video of him playing DJ on what looked like a remote island with his wife, Shante Broadus, who cut a rug with her husband while the turquoise-blue waters sparkled behind them.

The video began with Broadus lighting up a blunt before playing DJ. He captioned the post with a palm tree emoji followed by star, prayer, smoke and movie camera emojis.

Fans showed their appreciation for the video by replying in the comments section. “That’s right snoop get your vaca on OG,” declared one. “Made me want to get up and dance Snoop. Enjoy,” replied one fan after watching the video. “Dj Snoop on the 1s αnd 2s,” added another fan. “Enjoy ever single moment of your time UNC!!!!!

Several fans left comments about the spectacular view, including one fan who replied, “View is fire.” Another added, “Enjoy every single moment of your time UNC!!!!!”