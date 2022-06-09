“I See Why His Mama Slapped Hov In the Elevator’: Solange’s Son Drops ‘Weak’ Freestyle About ‘Feeding the Game,’ Fans Bring Up Her Infamous Elevator Fight with Uncle Jay-Z

It looks like Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s nephew is joining the family business and trying his hand at a rap career. The Shade Room shared a TikTok video of Solange’s son, Daniel Juelz Smith Jr. dropping a freestyle over a drill-sounding beat. The clip shows the 17-year-old sitting in front of a computer wearing sunglasses as he bops to his record playing in the background.

He goes, “I had to pack that heat/She kept showing all the signs, but keep disturbing all my peace/I’m trying to feed the game to n——s, but they always think it’s sweet/Just like Future said a while ago, the Feds just did a sweep/F—k the London drip, we gon’ get our clothes shipped out from Greece.”

R&B singer Solange poses with her now-17-year-old son, Daniel Juelz Smith Jr. (Photo: (@julezjsmithjr/Instagram.)

Fans in the comments weren’t impressed by Julez’s performance as the son of a Grammy-winning vocalist, in addition to equally talented multi-Grammy-winning aunt and uncle, The Carters.

“Them bars weak asf.”

“He definitely didn’t inherit his mother’s musical talents.”

“Your auntie is BEYONCÉ, boy, wth is this.”

“Your mom made ‘Seat at The Table’ … please you do not have to do this.”

“I see why his mama slapped Hov in the elevator. Cuz Hov won’t sign her son.”

Jay-Z and Solange’s infamous elevator fiasco at the MET Gala after party is one of the most talked-about fights in the music industry. In 2014, video footage of the singer attacking her brother-in-law in an elevator in New York leaked online. Solange was restrained and removed by a bodyguard, despite still kicking and screaming at her brother-in-law, as Beyoncé watched on.

Still, a few fans gave Juelz credit for “trying” to be like his lyrical uncle, adding that, “he might need to have a sit down with Jay though.” Another individual suggested he try a different career in the music industry. They wrote, “I mean he ain’t wanna be a producer or nothing?”

A third said, “Beyoncé didn’t put in all that hard work for this family for him to go and do this.”

Others recalled Juelz’s appearance in Destiny’s Child’s “Solider” video with Lil Wayne. Various scenes captured Bey, Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams rubbing on Solange’s baby bump. She was 17 at the time.

“I just remember them all rubbing solange belly in the ‘Soldier’ video. Time really does fly he big af,” one person wrote.

Another said, “Not Beyoncé nephew that was in Solange stomach in the ‘Soldier’ video.”

solange was pregnant in the soldier video and her son just turned 16 🤯 pic.twitter.com/ZOVs0ejFKh — paul (@mrpwhitley) October 19, 2020

Juelz made headlines earlier this year after reports he fathered a child with an OnlyFans model named Adore. He denied the child was his in April, as previously reported, despite leaked text messages that revealed the two planned to have a “kid.”