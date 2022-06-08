‘Its That Thigh Out for Me’: Reginae Carter Shuts Down Instagram with Sexy Gown

Daughter of Lil Wayne Reginae Carter stunned her fans on Instagram after posting pictures of herself dressed up in an haute couture gown. Carter was on her way to a birthday party for Quality Control Music CEO Pierre Thomas on June 1 in Atlanta at the Fox Theatre.

Carter was styled by NoIGJeremy in an all-black ensemble by Ese Azenabor. Photographer Will Sterling snapped several glamourous shots of Carter rocking a floor-length, gloved-long-sleeved evening gown with a high slit.

Reginae Carter poses on Instagram. @itsreginaecarter/Instagram

Fans loved the pictures and noted their approval in the comment section. Many others simply replied with fire emojis to signal approval. “Baddest Alive ion see no other,” replied one. Another fan liked Carter’s classy look in the photographs and thought she was the best dressed at the Black Ball soirée.

@itsreginaecarter/Instagram

“She was definitely one of the best dressed if not thee best. She ate and left no crumbs period,” noted one fan. “You do it with class,” added another.

“Yasss Nae,” added another fan. “@itsreginaecarter baby come thru with the LEGS, FACE AND BODY HUNNY!!! LOVE IT!!!”

“Beautiful…its that thigh out for me,” echoed another. “A Slay,” confirmed one. “Killing em close casket,” quipped one. “Yessssss indeed miss thang!!!”

Other fans spoke on Carter’s gown by designer Ese Azenabor. “What a pretty gown to wear,” said one. “Classy,” added another.

This is the second year Thomas held the Black Ball affair to celebrate his birthday, which was hosted by Diddy, and the music executive shared a video of the soirée on Twitter the following day.

Thomas captioned the post, “Last Night Was Epic. Happy Birthday To Me. #BlackBallAtlanta.”

Also in attendance at the second annual Black Ball were record producer Jermaine Dupri, rapper Gucci Mane and his wife, Keyshia Ka’oir.