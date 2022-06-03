‘Yo Daddy Still Had Your Back’: Kerrion Franklin Thanks His Father Kirk Franklin and Pastor John P. Kee After Being Released from Jail In L.A. 

‘Hope Tomorrow he’s not gonna come online to drag his father’: Kerrion Franklin Sends Thanks to His Father Kirk Franklin and Pastor John P. Kee Upon Being Released From Jail, Social Media Dredges Up the Strained Father-Son Relationship

Gospel music juggernauts Pastor John P. Kee and Kirk Franklin are receiving thanks from Franklin’s son Kerrion.

For more than a month, the Zeus network “Bad Boys of LA” star was held without bond in the Los Angeles County Jail. But on June 2, it appears luck finally shined on Kerrion, who revealed he was finally a free man.

(L-R): Kirk Franklin and Kerrion Franklin Photo: @kirkfranklin/Instagram and @kerrionrashad/Instagram

“My Mother & Father & My Lighthouse @keetwit thank you for the prayers & the wind the most High is moving me in,” Kerrion wrote in the post. He continued, “The journey is not over yet 1 more case left to handle tho freely here ii am out of jail. A lot of talk but Today the King walks #chesslord #waitfortheverdict.”

The 34-year-old was arrested on April 10 after being stopped by Beverly Hills Police for a routine traffic stop regarding his taillight. When officers noticed Kerrion was driving the vehicle of a missing woman, who is believed to be dead, a search of the car uncovered a gun.

Kerrion was then arrested and booked on suspicion of murder, though he has maintained his innocence. Speaking with media personality Larry Reid soon after his arrest, the eldest of Franklin’s children said, “I’m just keeping my mind positive. I really do aim to live a righteous lifestyle; all of this is unnecessary. I just want you guys to keep me in your prayers.”

He also claimed that the woman police are looking for is alive, and that he confirmed her status himself. “I don’t think that’s true because I’ve met the woman who sold me the car,” he said of the missing and deceased claims.

Franklin is currently on the Kingdom Tour and has not publicly addressed his estranged son’s arrest or release. In the past year, it was revealed that Franklin and Kerrion have shared a tumultuous and at times contentious relationship. Kerrion, who has said he felt ostracized from Franklin’s other children, shocked the public when he shared a profanity-laced audio recording of an argument between him and his father.

Franklin, mindful of his comments regarding the matter, briefly spoke out to acknowledge that he and his son’s relationship had been in a painful place for years.

“Even though my son chose to try to expose me publicly as a father I will never expose him publicly as a son. So I have no dialogue about it,” Franklin said, while speaking with hosts of “The Real.” “You would have never known our family issues if he hadn’t chosen to do it, and so I still continue to keep it that place.”

However, among social media users, Kerrion’s freedom and past attempts of exposing the 16-time Grammy Award-winning musician have become the latest hot topic. “After all that, yo daddy still had your back. Period. A parents love is unconditional,” wrote one person on social media.

“He was bashing his parents but they was the only ones there for him, the irony…”

Another commented, “Hope tomorrow he’s not gonna come online to drag his father.”