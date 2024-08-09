‘He Be Doing Too Much’: Kierra Sheard Rushes to Kirk Franklin’s Defense After ‘Shallow’ Critics Slam Gospel Artist for Having His ‘Cheeks Out’ During Performance

Kierra Sheard is coming to defend fellow gospel artist Kirk Franklin for his controversial choice of clothing in a recent video.

The “Something Has To Break” singer did not shy away from having Franklin’s back after fans condemned him for sagging his pants during a recent performance at a mentoring event for young men.

Kierra Sheard defends Kirk Franklin against criticism for his attire at an event. (Photos: @kierrasheard/Instagram; @TheNeighborhoodTalk/Instagram)

During an interview with The Neighborhood Talk at the 2024 Stellar Awards, Sheard offered her opinion on whether gospel artists are held to a strict standard when it comes to their image.

“I think that the world can be hard on us, however it comes with the Cross,” she shared. “I love Uncle Kirk. I think that we can’t let a wardrobe moment change and shift our minds about who he has been to us.”

Sheard went on to discuss her relationship with Franklin, insinuating that his character should be more of the focus rather than his clothing.

“I’ve called Uncle Kirk and said ‘Uncle Kirk, I’ve got a question and I need a mentoring moment,’ and he’s poured into me. So if we’re that shallow for wardrobe to speak to who we are at the heart and in the mind then I think that says something about the person that’s judging.”

It’s not clear where and when this happened but at the time of the event, Franklin, 54, was sporting a white Saint Laurent shirt with red and blue designs, along with denim shorts, Nike sneakers and socks to match. In the video, Franklin is on stage doing what he does best, drawing in a crowd to one of his bass booming gospel songs called “Bless Me.”

As he’s encouraging mothers to come down from the audience and up towards the stage, viewers can see his shirt sitting right above his hips. That, combined with the slight drop of his pants in the back, is what caused the exposure of his undergarments and the uproar among fans.

One person said, “Say what u want but it’s all about decorum. Kirk know better….sometimes he be doing too much as a Christian.”

Why the hell is Kirk Franklin on my TL sagging in jean shorts — nnamdi (@illuminnamdi_) June 17, 2024

Another suggested that Franklin’s attire was worn so he can seem relatable to his audience which appeared to be a mixture of younger Black males and older women. The second critic said, “Why can I see his underwear? The shirt is tight, fine whatever, but I am seeing Kirk Franklin’s underwear 👀 The agenda to get the youth has never been made more clearer to me than right now.”

Of course, there were those fans who shared the 37-year-old Sheard’s feelings. Some of them even claimed the outfit was no big deal and could be solved with one slight adjustment.

“He just needed a belt lol geesh,” wrote a defensive fan.

Franklin has not responded to the commotion and more than likely won’t, as he has bigger things to tend to.

In less than a month, he will be on the road for The Reunion tour with fellow gospel artists Fred Hammond, Marvin Sapp, Yolanda Adams and The Clark Sister with special guest appearances from Kierra Sheard herself.

The first stop will be in Philadelphia on Sept. 6.