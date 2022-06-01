Cynthia Bailey Reacts to ‘Diff’rent Strokes’ Star Todd Bridges Weight Loss Months After Their Viral Argument on ‘Celebrity Big Brother’

Earlier this year, Todd Bridges and his “Celebrity Big Brother” co-star Cynthia Bailey made headlines after the pair got into a heated argument.

“Celebrity Big Brother” is a game show where individuals who live under video surveillance on a customized set, participate in various challenges in hopes of winning a $25,000 grand prize. Bailey and Bridges’ rift occurred after the former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star was placed in an elimination process known as the chopping block. Despite cast members placing their votes, Bridges claimed that he was undecided on if Bailey should stay or go.

Cynthia Bailey and Todd Bridges. Photo:@toddbridges/Instagram

Since the debacle, it appears both Bridges and Bailey have made amends. The 55-year-old went as far as to support her friend after he disclosed his weight loss journey on May 13. In the Instagram post, Bridges shared a side-by-side collage that included a screenshot from his past appearance on “Celebrity Big Brother” and a present-day image to showcase his progress.

In addition to the upload, the “Diff’rent Strokes” star wrote, “So glad I was able to really know how I looked a few more to go.” Following the post, Bailey expressed how happy she was for her friend by responding, “So proud of u my friend!!!”

“Diff’rent Strokes” star Todd Bridges reveals he’s lost weight by sharing a side-by-side collage which includes a before screenshot during his stint on “Celebrity Big Brother.” @toddbridges/Instagram

As fans viewed the post, many congratulated Bridges on his weight loss.

“Wowzers!!! Great job !!! Wish I could get some off.”

“So proud of you!! Man, you look GREAT!”

“You look amazing Todd! Keep it going. I’m sure you feel great”

“Todd The Bod.”

“Looking good, Todd! We really enjoyed watching you on CBB. Stay healthy & be blessed.”

Among the positive remarks, others mentioned that Bridges inspired them to take their health seriously. One wrote, “You look fantastic Todd! You just motivated me! Damn!” Another said, “Man proud of you You just motivated me brother.”

Despite showing a before-and-after collage, Bridges didn’t reveal any additional details regarding how he lost the weight.