‘Love the Class and Sportsmanship’: Elaine Thompson-Herah and Sha’Carri Richardson Hug After 1-2 Finish at the Prefontaine Classic 

Sha’Carri Richardson’s comeback continues after the track and field star took home second place in the women’s 100 meters at the Prefontaine Classic in Eugene, Oregon, over the weekend. The race was a massive turnaround for the 22-year-old, who finished last in the event last year after returning from a 30-day suspension. The Texas native’s performance put her one step closer to the World Championships in July on the same track.

Richardson clipped Jamaican Olympic 100 meters bronze medalist Shericka Jackson just at the finish line, with both athletes clocking in at 10.92 seconds on the rain-slick path — well winner Elaine Thompson-Herah’s time of 10.79 seconds. While Richardson didn’t speak to reporters after the race, the young athlete is now the joint third-fastest American this year, with much to prove after her late start this outdoor season.

L-R Sha’Carri Richardson and Elaine Thompson-Herah. Photo by HATIM KAGHAT/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images, Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images

The sprinter won last June’s 100 meters final in the Olympic Trials at Hayward Field at the University of Oregon, then was disqualified for testing positive for marijuana and ultimately left off the USA Olympic team entirely.

Now she must finish top three at the USATF Outdoor Championships in four weeks, also at Hayward, to make the world team, NBC Sports reported. Richardson and Jackson also earned the season’s best times.

Meanwhile, reigning Olympic champion Thompson-Herah, who became the first woman to win the 100m and 200m at back-to-back Olympics with a dominating campaign at the Tokyo Games last summer, showed she is still the premier sprinter in women’s track after dealing with Achilles and shoulder injuries this spring.

She told reporters, “To keep the fire going, it’s a challenge sometimes, especially when you have bumps in the road. I am a fighter, and every champion has something they’re fighting.”

Richardson and Thompson-Herah were seen embracing each other after the event, a more light-hearted interaction than fans had seen from the young American over the few months. Many social media users took to their platforms to share how delighted they were to see Richardson actively back in the sport and the positive displacement of sportsmanship.

“Yassssss. Love the class and sportsmanship displayed. Let’s goooo ladiesssss,” wrote one user. “I love that for both queen’s,” commented another person.

Early this month, Richardson took home first place in an exhibition race at the 2022 Duval County Challenge American Track League meet, running 11.27 after previously running 11.37 in the official race.