‘Looks Like Roger Went Home and Found Somebody for Him’: Marques Houston Shares Adorable Daddy-Daughter Moment, Fans Bring Up His Character on ‘Sister, Sister’

Marques Houston is enjoying his newest role of father to his 5-month-old daughter Zara. The singer and actor welcomed his first child in December with his wife, Miya Dickey, whom he married in August 2020.

On Saturday, May 28, Houston gave fans a glimpse of his life as a father by sharing an adorable photo of his daughter on Instagram. In the photo taken by his wife, the “You Got Served” star smiled big as he stared at the couple’s beautiful baby girl.

Marques Houston shared daddy-daughter moment on Instagram. @marqueshouston/Instagram

“Daddy-Daughter time. #Zara,” he captioned the photo. “@iammiyahouston with the camera skills.”

Fans blew up Houston’s comments with dozens of compliments about Zara, including some who felt she looks more like her mother.

“Looks just like Mama!!!”

“First I thought she looked like Maya, now she’s starting to look like you.”

“Fatherhood looks good on you.”

“Your baby is absolutely beautiful! I love her big beautiful eyes.”

“Ahhh love babies with chunky thighs. So beautiful, may Jehovah continue to bless you all!

Fans have been overwhelmingly supportive of Houston and his other role as a devout Jehovah’s witness since 2016. However, a few fans took things back even further, bringing up his first recurring role on the ’90s hit series, “Sister, Sister.” Houston played Roger, the next-door neighbor and best friend of Tia and Tamera’s character.

“GO HOME ROGER‼️,” said one person. Another wrote, “Looks like Roger went home and found somebody for him then created an image of him.”

The 40-year-old limited comments on his post, likely due to fans bringing up the age difference between him and his wife. Miya was 19 at the time the couple got engaged in 2019.

“His baby mama half his age. Baby cute doe,” wrote one individual in the comments of The Shade Room’s post. Another said, “We did not forget sir.”

In response to the backlash and unconfirmed rumors about their age difference, Houston defended his relationship and engagement to Miya in a lengthy Instagram post. He said the pair met at a Jehovah’s Witness convention in 2018 and were introduced by his manager Chris Stokes and his daughter.

“Miya is like a daughter to Chris Stokes because we are all like family. Being a Jehovah’s Witness, we all showcase true love like family. That’s it. Chris’ real daughter, Chrissy Morales became friends with Miya in 2018, where we all first met Miya at a Jehovah’s Witness convention,” he wrote in June 2020. “It was then that Chrissy and Miya became friends. Miya and I didn’t start dating until she was an adult.”

The overwhelming feeling of love for my beautiful baby girl pic.twitter.com/84UgKm9DuW — Marques Houston (@marqueshouston) December 8, 2021

He confirmed that they “fell in love and got engaged in March of 2019.”

He continued later, “There is nothing that can come to light, because there’s no darkness in my life. You wanted the truth. I don’t have anything to hide, so if you’re waiting for something else, you will be waiting for ever.”