49ers Defensive Lineman Javon Kinlaw Doesn’t Back Down from Clout-Chasing Beat Writer Who Has Constantly Criticized Him In the Press

The San Francisco 49ers drafted defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw with the 14th pick in the 2020 NFL draft. The team traded star lineman DeForrest Buckner to the Colts prior to selecting Kinlaw as his replacement. In what was a salary cap move at the time, it’s looking more and more like they may have made a mistake.

49ers beat writer (left), Javon Kinlaw (Right) (Zoom Video Screengrab)

While Buckner has racked up 16.5 sacks to lead an Indianapolis Colts defense the last two seasons, Kinlaw has been hampered by injuries and questions about him being an “overdrafted bust” have been plentiful.

One person who’s been on Kinlaw’s back since he was drafted is Sports Illustrated 49ers beat writer Grant Cohn, who’s continually referred to the former South Carolina Gamecock as an injury-prone bust.

Things came to a head as the 49ers arrived for OTAs this week. In his YouTube livestream “Cohn Zohn,” he talked about Kinlaw mean-mugging him at the facility.

“I don’t understand why he’s so mad. Javon, what are you so upset about? Is it the fact that I said you have an 80-year-old knee?”

Things reportedly got heated inside the team’s facility with Kinlaw staring Cohn down, and reportedly knocking his cap off his head, while swearing at him.

Cohn responded by asking the NFL player, “Why are you looking at me like that?”

Then he pressed the issue by goading Kinlaw further.

“Do you think you’re representing the 49ers well right now? Cohn repeatedly asked. “Do you think the 49ers are proud of what you’re saying right now?”

The two later had another verbal exchange via Zoom interview, where Kinlaw didn’t mince words, even suggesting that Cohn should keep his mouth shut and respect him because, according to Kinlaw, “My balls are bigger than yours.”

Kinlaw Isn’t The Only Niners Player Who Isn’t A Fan Of Cohn

Cohn, who’s known for his questionable takes, probably won’t be receiving any Christmas gifts from the team he covers daily. But that hasn’t changed how he talks about them in his daily reports or on his podcast.

Edge rusher Arik Armstead and tight end George Kittle aren’t fans of his at all and also let it be known.

Armstead tweeted his feelings about Cohn.

