‘Will Not Put Myself In a Place … to be Threatened’: AJ Brown Cancels Annual Youth Camp In Tennessee Because Some Titan Fans Can’t Come to Terms with His Trade

The Tennessee Titans traded star wide receiver AJ Brown to the Philadelphia Eagles on NFL draft night. The move followed a recent trend of top wide receivers either getting lucrative extensions with their current teams or being moved.

In Brown’s case, he was moved and immediately signed the big-money extension he craved. The trade didn’t sit well with Titans fans, who felt Brown forced the trade. Maybe he did to an extent, but the team wasn’t willing to pay him his worth, so the sides parted ways. It’s common business.

Everybody’s A Thug On Social Media

In this era of sports, fans have shown a propensity to be out of control on social media, and Titans fans are no different. The barrage of negative fan response he’s received on social media lately caused Brown to cancel a youth football camp he hosts yearly in Nashville.

“I’m so sorry I let down your kids and many others but I will not put myself in a place where my peace is going to be threatened by adults who feel a way because I was traded. I’m every bad word it is for taking care of MY FAMILY! If you’re not aware just look in social media. I’m a man first and I will always do what I feel is right for me and my family. People are upset and that’s fine but it’s not that serious when it comes to me.

People can disrespect me on social media and that’s fine but being disrespectful to my face is a whole nother thing and I’m not tolerating it on any level. So forgive me for not putting myself in a place where my peace could be threatened because if something happens and I react, I’m the one who has everything to lose and not willing to risk my peace, my family or my job.”

Ironically, Brown isn’t the only elite pass catcher to feel the wrath of social media threats from fans while in a contract dispute.

Brown Joins Deebo Samuel In The Fan Twitter Finger Wars

Many fans wear their emotions on their sleeves, and that’s understandable. But to threaten players and make racist remarks via social media is pathetic. While Brown said he just received disrespect, Niners receiver Deebo Samuel says he received racist threats when he unfollowed the team and originally asked to be traded.

#49ers Deebo Samuel says fans are sending him death threats and racist comments over contract negotiations pic.twitter.com/P1XnC9uYKU — 𝙏𝙝𝙚𝙎𝙁𝙉𝙞𝙣𝙚𝙧𝙨 (@TheSFNiners) April 15, 2022

