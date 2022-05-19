‘It’s Like Having a Glass of Wine’: Kevin Durant Shares His Love for Cannabis with Hilarious Admission to David Letterman

Kevin Durant is going the way of Mike Tyson and waving his cannabis user flag proudly. The Brooklyn Nets star proclaimed his usage during the promo for an upcoming episode of David Letterman’s Netflix series “My Next Guest Needs No Introduction.”

Kevin Durant #7 of the Brooklyn Nets looks on against the Boston Celtics during Game Three of the Eastern Conference First Round NBA Playoffs at Barclays Center on April 23, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images).

In a preview of the episode, KD adds his perspective on the benefits of the plant, enlightening him on why consumption helps him.

“To me it clears the distractions out your brain a little bit,” said Durant. “Settles you down. It’s like having a glass of wine.”

Did You Smoke Today?

Then Durant went a little further after being asked by Letterman, “So did you smoke today? And you’re just fine?”

“Yeah, I’m actually high right now,” Durant answered.

Durant is coming off a disappointing first-round playoff sweep by the Boston Celtics. The culmination of a regular season saw him working overtime with Kyrie Irving, initially unable to play home games due to his COVID-19 personal anti-vaccine stance and the trade of James Harden for Ben Simmons.

In the preseason survey of the NBA general managers, the top picked team to win the championship was the Brooklyn Nets, chosen by 71 percent, according to “Inside The NBA” on TNT.

“Durant vs. Kyrie”

The media wanted him to blame Kyrie Irving, adding to the distractions around him.

“I would love for [Irving] to play more. Life is way more important to me than that,” Durant said during a postgame press conference after being swept by the Celtics. “I can’t be pissed off. I can’t end the friendship based on something like that. Our friendship is based off who we are as human beings. The basketball adds to it. If we don’t get along on the basketball court, we can easily talk it out as friends.”

His playoff runs stretch back to 2010, when he and Russell Westbrook ran the Oklahoma City Thunder into the postseason. After nine seasons with that franchise, Durant would head to the Bay Area to join up with Steph Curry and Klay Thompson to win his first championship in 2017 in his first season with the Dubs.

