‘It’s Giving Omg Moms’: Xscape’s Group Photo Goes Left When Fans Compare Them to Tiny’s Daughter’s Teen Group OMG Girlz  

Things took a turn when “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” reality star Kandi Burruss shared pictures of herself posing with her music group Xscape, as fans made comparisons to the former teen pop group OMG Girlz. Some of the group’s members included Zonnique Pullins, Xscape member Tameka “Tiny” Harris’ daughter; Reginae Carter and Bahja Rodriguez.

The “RHOA” veteran posed with Harris as well as fellow Xscape members LaTocha Scott and Tamika Scott for several pictures shared on Instagram. The ladies were styled by celebrity stylist Jeremy Haynes in colorful ensembles.

Tamika Scott, Tameka “Tiny” Harris, Kandi Burruss and LaTocha Scott on Instagram (Photo: @kandi/@sterlingpics/Instagram)

Burruss rocked a bright yellow outfit with matching thigh-high boots. LaTocha Scott wore a hot pink number with matching gloves while her sister, Tamika Scott, rocked the color purple with matching knee-high boots and matching gloves. Harris rocked a turquoise outfit complete with matching gloves and hairstyle.

The post read, “Hitting the stage with my #Xscape sisters is always magic! Definitely felt the strength of these @strengthofawomanfest! @sterlingpics Styled by: @therealnoigjeremy Custom Coats: @danielsleather My hair: @sewjodie My MUA: @taetv.”

(Photo: @kandi/@sterlingpics/Instagram)

Several celebrities reacted to the post on Instagram, including actress Naturi Naughton, who wrote, “Y’all KILLED It!!! I was singing every word!”

Rapper and entrepreneur Da Brat replied, “MAGIC!!! From jump! Since the 90’s!! AND STILL!! #longevity.” Singer Mary J. Blige posted several fire emojis under the post. Fans also chimed in. “You all look amaaaaaazing,” wrote one fan. “They snapped on these outfits,” wrote another.

Other fans were not so impressed by the ladies and their bright ensembles. After The Neighborhood Talk asked Instagram users their opinion, several fans had jokes. The post was captioned, “The ladies of Xscape are coming through with some colors! Neighbors, what’s it giving?”

One fan made a reference to the teen pop group OMG Girlz. “It’s giving OMG Moms,” that person wrote. “It’s a lot going on here,” another replied. “It’s giving OMG GIRLZ,” added one fan. “Not tiny recreating the OMG GIRLZ,” noted another fan.

“It’s giving ‘wanna Fanta, don’t you wanna, wanna Fanta’ ”

“Okay power rangers unite,” noted one Instagram user, prompting another to reply, “I was thinking Powerpuff girls lmaoo.” Another fan chimed in with “Go go power rangers !!!!”

“Exactly wtf i said before even reading the caption,” replied one. “They look like power rangers lol,” added another. “It’s giving me teletubies realness,” said another.