‘Beautiful to See’: Regina King’s Cousin Shares First Photo of the Actress Since the Death of Her Son

Actress Regina King appears to be in good spirits after Lawrence Cain Jr. shared a photo of her smiling during a recent Facetime call ahead of her first Mother’s Day since she tragically lost her only child, Ian Alexander Jr., to suicide on Saturday, Jan. 22. The aspiring musician was only 26 years old.

“Seeing Cuzo smile made today complete,” the post read with the praying hands emoji before continuing with “continue to pray for the mother’s who are living without their children,” Cain captioned the screengrab of the “Watchmen” star during their chat. King appeared bare-faced and smiling. As previously mentioned, Sunday, May 8, marked the first Mother’s Day the 51-year-old celebrated without her son, whom she shares with ex-husband and record producer Ian Alexander Sr.

Regina King’s cousin shares photo of the actress. Photo: @lawrencecainjr/ Twitter

Fans flooded Cain’s post, thanking him for providing an update, expressing how happy they were to see that King was doing well during what could only be described as an extremely tough time for the actress who was very close to her son. “I def wondered about her,” wrote one Twitter user, before adding, “Beautiful to see.”

Another person echoed, “I thought abt her so much these last couple of months, I’m happy to see her smile.”

“Thinking about her and her family today. Thanks for sharing. It’s nice to see her smiling,” commented a third person.

King has been out of the public eye since the tragic incident. In January, she told PEOPLE in a statement, “Our family is devastated at the deepest level by the loss of Ian. He is such a bright light who cared so deeply about the happiness of others. Our family asks for respectful consideration during this private time. Thank you.”

Not much was said until actress and friend Vivica A. Fox shared with her co-host Claudia Jordan, Syleena Johnson and LisaRaye McCoy, on “Cocktails With Queens” that she got to hug the star shortly after her son’s passing.

At the time Fox said “I got a text saying Regina wants to see you, and I made a U-turn and immediately headed there. I didn’t think about where am I going, what am I doing. I just …had to go see my friend, my sister.”