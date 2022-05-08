‘OMG’: Grammy Winner Macy Gray Shocks Fans, Changes Signature Look

Singer Macy Gray, whose real name is Natalie Renée McIntyre, has been known throughout her three-decade career for an outlandish afro hairstyle and spacy but incredibly endearing disposition. While her signature quirk is still there, she took to social media in celebration of Cinco de Mayo to show her fans her new 2022 hairstyle and how she makes her favorite drink.

The video was no longer than two minutes but showed the chart-topper’s new pixie cut. Just in time for her new five-week European tour announced earlier in the week, Gray has gotten her hair fried, dyed, and literally laid to the side. Even if it is a stylish kitten-cut wig, the sleek look, perfect makeup, and posh big-framed glasses blew the minds of the 54-year-old’s fans.

Macy Gray changes her signature hairstyles. (Photo (L) Gregg DeGuire/WireImage, and (R) screenshot from @Macygray IG)

Fellow musician Sheila E. commented saying “Dope hairdo.”

While other stars like Nia Long, Holly Robinson Pete, Taraji P. Henson, and June Ambrose simply laughed at her hilarious bartending instructions.

But the fans were riding with the legendary drummer, agog at the new look.

“First of alllllllllllllllllllllllllllll! The hair the glasses! Yassss.”

“OMG”

“I love your hair!!!”

“Love that hair, Nat!

The 2001 Grammy winner, who walked away with the Best Female Pop Vocal Performance accolade from the Recording Academy despite being nominated for Song and Record of the Year, is feeling the love and happier than she ever has been in her career. At one point, she says she was “miserable.” She said, “I got really beside myself for a long time.”

“I was suddenly really wealthy, and I had a lot of people wanting to be my friend. I was just a real asshole. I was having a blast, [but] eventually, it will make you lonely and miserable, especially if you’re drinking every night and doing all kinds of crazy stuff.”

Now, while promoting her new project “The Reset,” she said in an interview with Rappler, she believes the Creator is doing a new thing not only in her but in the world.

“God is telling us to rethink the things that we are doing…how we’re living,’” she said. “Like Pandora’s box, a lot of things have sprung out that people had stopped paying attention to. The world is having a reset.”

“Whether it’s a good one or a bad one, we’ll find out.”

In the interim, she is having a ball with social media and engaging with her fans in a new way teaching them how to be transparent, make their favorite drinks while looking cute, and now how to dance to their own beat. She’s kinda always done the last one.