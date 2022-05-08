‘I’m a Humble Six-Figure Woman’: Woman Who Purportedly Was the Last Seen with Kevin Samuels Speaks Out

Social media phenomenon and self-proclaimed relationship guru Kevin Samuels’ death has invoked a bevy of emotions ranging from celebration to deep-seated bereavement. His unexpected death, shrouded in a cloak of mystery, has drummed up all kinds of conspiracy theories about his untimely demise and the woman who spent his last living moments with him.

A woman reported to be the last person with Samuels on the morning of his death has spoken out about the newfound attention she is currently receiving, noting that some people are tearing down her character without knowing who she really is.

She captioned her Instagram story, “It’s crazy how complete strangers try to hurt your character. Believe it or not, there’s still good-hearted people in this cruel world.”

“Unbelievable to think I have to clear my name for doing the right thing,” she continued. “Let me find a lawyer and make these people take all this mess down.”

Her name is Ortencia Alcantara, according to a Thursday, May 5, police report filled out by Officer K. Figuereo of the Atlanta Police Department. Alcantara is a nurse by occupation, who told responding officers she had met the 53-year-old the night before his death and spent the evening with him.

More details on Kevin Samuels, per Atlanta Police



– A woman met Samuels and spent the night with him. She ID'd him as Kevin Samuels.

– Samuels complained of chest pain, fell on top of her, and she called 911.

-Officials performed CPR, he was unresponsive pic.twitter.com/Tlh2rZcFwG — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) May 6, 2022

According to the report, Alcantara says she met Samuels on Wednesday, May 4, and was invited back to his apartment in Atlanta’s Buckhead neighborhood. The next morning, she said her new friend “complained of chest pain, and she attempted to help him.” However, Samuels was too weak and collapsed on her and that is when she called 911. She said she told the dispatcher to contact the concierge to bring a defibrillator to apartment 160 and she revived him to a “responsive” state until other medical professionals arrived and took him to Piedmont Hospital.

She continued her posting saying, “I am a humble six-figure woman from the Midwest. No need for a one-night stand. My family and close friends know I’m a good person. People are evil but sending love.”

People have questioned a plethora of things about Alcantara and Samuels’ entanglement. Many of the comments were brutal. Some people think she is “clout chasing” and is not the person Samuel’s was with the night before he died.

“Y’all believe anything she prolly clout chasing and lying.”

One person asked for an investigation into her background, tweeting, “What kind of nurse doesn’t know the heart attack warning signs for Men? They are the most obvious signs. Heart attack warning signs for women are way more subtle. But any nurse who doesn’t know these things is big. They should investigate Ortencia Alcantara.”

What kind of nurse doesn't know the heart attack warning signs for Men? They are the most obvious signs. Heart attack warning signs for women are way more subtle. But any nurse who doesn't know these things is a big 🚩They should investigate Ortencia Alcantara. — Nas (@nasescobar316) May 7, 2022

Several images are floating around the internet of the woman, ranging from small-framed to plus size. The authenticity of many of the pictures has not been confirmed.

Not every post on social media was mean-spirited or a conspiracy. Some are actually sympathetic to her plight and have considered the “trauma” that comes from being the last person with someone before they die.

“Black Women don’t attack Ortencia Alcantara. That’s not what we do. She had to be horrified about that situation and how Kevin Samuels died. Traumatic ordeal. It’s traumatic. Don’t do that to her,” one person wrote.

Black Women don't attack Ortencia Alcantara. That's not what we do. She had to be horrified about that situation and how Kevin Samuels died. Traumatic ordeal. It's traumatic. Don't do that to her. — Jonsey Jones (@JonseyJones1) May 8, 2022

The attacks have had an impact on her. Sources say the social media account attributed to Alcantara is now private.