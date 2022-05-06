Mother of Kevin Samuels Confirms Controversial YouTuber and ‘Image Consultant’ Has Passed Away at 56, Marlon Wayans and Tamar Braxton Send Their Condolences

YouTuber and self-proclaimed relationship guru Kevin Samuels who made a brief career giving out controversial love advice, has died. Samuels’ mother, Beverly Samuels-Burch, confirmed the news. The online personality was 56-years-old.

Samuels-Burch told NBC News early Friday morning, May 6, that she found out about her son’s death via social media. Reports of Samuels’ passing began circulating on the internet the day before, but the information was scarce.

Kevin Samuels. Photo: Kevin Samuels YouTube/ Screenshot.

“That was a terrible thing for social media to put that out. I didn’t even know. I hadn’t even been notified,” she said in a phone call. “All I’m doing is requesting that people pray for us.”

The Atlanta Police Department said officers were called to an apartment on East Paces Ferry Road NE on Thursday morning “regarding a person injured.”

A woman identified as Alcantara Ortensia said she was with the self-proclaimed image consultant in his apartment and spent the night. In the morning, he complained of chest pain. However, the woman told police that as she tried to help him, he fell on top of her. She then called 911 and asked the front desk for a defibrillator because she was a nurse.

By the time police arrived, first responders were already performing CPR on an unresponsive Samuels. He was rushed to Piedmont Hospital, but authorities would not give further information. The Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office said it could not confirm or deny any information.

Samuels’ views were often met with criticism, as many people on social media felt he frequently verbally attacked Black women. Fans and critics of Samuels took to social media following the announcement.

Journalist Ernest Owens wrote that “Kevin Samuels has made a career off of shamelessly disgracing Black women for profit. He emboldened the most toxic individuals to project tired and harmful narratives about Black women,” The award-winning writer noted, “Dead or alive, what a disgraceful life to live. That’s all I’ve got for that misogynist.”

“All I can say about Kevin Samuels is if you spend your time disrespecting people in life, don’t be surprised at people disrespecting you in death,” commented another person. “No matter how cruel it may be, the legacy you leave behind will be known by the fruit you bore while you were here.”

Still, not all felt this way, including one Twitter user who wrote, “All Kevin Samuels did was tell women the truth and tell guys to get they sh-t together but people act like he a evil villain in a movie.”

Marlon Wayans and Tamar Braxton spoke kind words of the YouTuber following his death.

“Love him or hate him… he spoke his truth. We can view truth as hate but sometimes his bold medicine didn’t taste so sweet. And if you hated why tune in? Why call in? Because healing comes in many forms… his was some nasty ass tasting medicine, ” Wayans wrote.

“There’s no right and wrong in this love shit, there’s just discovery. Thank u for those you healed and we forgive you if there were any damages because we know your intention was to heal… and honestly, FUCK, YOU WAS HILARIOUS! In this moment i pray for you and your family and all those you’ve healed that can’t call in to your show. I hope you can heal more and reach more in heaven. Rest well. Appreciate you trying to hold on and express masculinity.”

Braxton revealed that Samuels was supposed to come to the premiere of her podcast Under Construction with Tamar Braxton. She also replied to a fan comment who wrote that the singer “loved him.”

“ion care i did. I posted him all day every day to my friends and I’m devastated!!! My thoughts are what was planned. Death has taken a front seat in my life so it seems and I’m passed about it!!! . Fck u if u don’t get it.”