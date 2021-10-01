‘Never Saw This Side of Her Coming’: Gabrielle Union Shocks Fans By Revealing How Much Money She Spends In Strip Clubs

Actress Gabrielle Union surprised her fans when she revealed that she is a frequent patron of strip clubs. The actress shared the news while appearing on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” on Sept. 28 to promote her new book, “You Got Anything Stronger?”

The author told Kimmel that prior to the pandemic, she and her friends went to strip clubs often and admitted to spending as much as $20,000 in one night.

Gabrielle Union appears on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” on Sept. 24 to promote her book, “You Got Anything Stronger?”(Photo: Jimmy Kimmel Live/YouTube)

Union said that she and her friends are strip club connoisseurs. “I’m a connoisseur. I’m a connoisseur,” she stated.

Union said that she went to the clubs about once a month before the pandemic. Kimmel was pleasantly surprised to hear how often Union went to the clubs but was shocked by the amount she spent in one night.

The actress blamed it on the alcohol but added that she also wanted to make sure the performers were well taken care of.

“You don’t really think about it because ― the booze,” said Union. “Um, and you just want to make sure all the ladies go home with a little something,” she added, to the applause of the audience.

Union named one strip club that she frequents by name, Magic City in Atlanta.

“It’s a welcoming place. The ladies are very welcoming, but they’re all different,” she noted.

Kimmel asked Union if her husband, Dwyane Wade, went with her to the strip clubs. The actress said that he went with her a few times but that she goes alone with her friends for the most part.

Fans were surprised to learn Union’s interest in strip clubs.

“This is a craaaaazy interview never saw this side of her coming.”

“Had no idea she was such an outgoing person. I guess I just related her to her TV personas that are so much more serious. Love to see it.”

“Gabriel union is so classy ratchid…and I’m here for it.”

Union’s book “You Got Anything Stronger?” was published on Sept. 14 and is already a New York Times Best-Seller. The actress said that she was more transparent than she was in her first book, “We’re Going To Need More Wine.” The author shared a Twitter post from Janet Jackson congratulating her for her new memoir.

“Thank u Gab for the gifts and your new book! I know it’s a fun read. Congrats! l’m so excited for u,” wrote Jackson.

Union also discussed her relationship with Wade and said that the couple recently celebrated their seven-year anniversary.

You can watch the entire clip below.