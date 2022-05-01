‘Stabilized In the ICU’: ‘Little Women: Atlanta’ Star Ms. Juicy Baby Hospitalized In Atlanta

“Little Women: Atlanta” star, Ms. Juicy Baby’s team is asking for her fans to keep the pint-sized powerhouse in “your prayers.” The 4-foot titan was hospitalized in Atlanta, according to a post on her Instagram account made by the Meme Agency.

The reality star and radio personality have become a pop culture phenom after leading her Lifetime hit show to have millions of viewers tuning in six seasons, with The Futon Critic dubbing it the “Network’s Best Non-Fiction Series Premiere in Over Four Years” in 2016 based off of its ratings at the height of the show’s life.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – DECEMBER 11: Ms. Juicy Baby attends the 2nd annual black tie holiday gala “A Night with the Stars” at The Westside Warehouse on December 11, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images)

Now her team informs the public that she is “stabilized in the ICU,” and that “The family is thankful for all the prayers and are asking for you to respect their privacy at this time.”

“Please continue to keep Ms Juicy in your prayers. We will keep you updated with any changes,” the representatives promised.

Meme Agency Announcement Regarding Ms. Juicy Baby

There is no word on what she is in the hospital for.

Friends and fans sent their get-well wishes and prayers in the comments, including personalities like Holly Robinson Peete, AJ Calloway, Shiggy, Joshua Howard, and her co-star Left Cheek.

One follower wrote, “Praying For A Speedy Recovery In Jesus Name!! No Weapon Formed Against You Shall Prosper.”

“Cmon mama you got this prayers to you!!” another shared.

“Dear Lord please help Ms juicy have a speedy recovery and keep her family in your safe hands,” yet one more prayer read.

An unofficial update about her health was shared by her former boss, Rickey Smiley. He reposted a story that suggested she was currently in a coma after suffering a heart attack or stroke.

Y’all please pray for full recovery for @RealMsJuicyBaby 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/byhluzeNyY — Rickey Smiley (@RickeySmiley) April 29, 2022

The world is praying for the 50-year-old to overcome this health challenge, as the show has already lost one star.

In 2020, Ms. Minnie from the show transitioned after sustaining injuries in a car accident. Originally, the reality star’s team initially stated it was a hit-and-run car accident, but later it was confirmed her vehicle struck another car head-on, tragically costing her her life.

One celebrity who took Minnie’s death hard was her alleged love interest, rapper Pastor Troy. Part of her storyline on the show stated she was pregnant by him but lost their child. In a heartfelt tribute, the rapper-turned-radio host explained their close friendship, but never confirmed their intimate relationship.

He captioned the post, “I Love You, Ms.Minnie, A True Friend. Forever in my heart. I’m proud of everything you accomplished. We will laugh together again~P.T.”

In the video, he said, “Sending my condolences to the beautiful Ashley Minnie Ross. What’s so crazy man… All I got is good thoughts, good memories, so many laughs that me and her shared.”

Fans are hoping there won’t be any tributes like this for Ms. Juicy.

A day before the announcement of her falling ill, Ms. Juicy Baby, whose real name is Shirlene Pearson, was promoting the May 15 “Healthy Hearts” event. The event she was championing is set to have two-time NBA champion Josh Powell as the host, be moderated by Penina Brown, and presented by the 21 Reasons to Give Foundation.