‘Burned Into My Brain’: Fans Can’t Get Over Tiffany Haddish ‘Throwing it Back’ on Her ‘The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent’ Co-star

Fans raved over a video of actress and comedienne Tiffany Haddish that they viewed on Instagram of Haddish transforming right before their eyes. In the April 19 post, the “Girls Trip” actress first appeared wearing a bonnet, bathrobe and slippers. She then leaves the camera frame and reappears looking fly and rocking a stylish black Alexandre Vauthier evening dress paired with silver ankle strap high heels.

Haddish was styled by Wayman + Micah and captioned the Instagram post, “I understood the assignment!”

Tiffany Haddish rocks a black dress by Alexandre Vauthier with silver ankle strap high heels in a video posted on Instagram on April 19, 2022. (Photo: @tiffanyhaddish/Instagram)

Haddish was dressed up to attend the Hollywood premiere of her new film with Nicolas Cage and “The Mandalorian” actor Pedro Pascal, “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent,” on April 18.

Fans responded to the video in the comments section. “This (is) what money look like,” replied one fan. “Oh so you just gonna step out fine fine [fire emojis],” said another fan. “YESSSSSSSSSSS LAWDDDDDDDDDDDD,” another exclaimed. “I just love this lady,” said another fan.

Haddish also lit up social media after a video was posted on Twitter of co-star Pascal and the actress dancing at the film’s after-party, and the two got down.

“More Pedro Pascal and Tiffany Haddish dancing last night.”

Reactions on Twitter were hilarious. “That video of Tiffany Haddish twerking on Pedro Pascal is burned into my brain.”

Another Twitter user wrote, “honey wake up footage of tiffany haddish throwing it back on pedro pascal dropped.”

“my fyp is filled with tiffany haddish and pedro pascal dancing from every conceivable angle and I’m not complaining.”

“The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent” will be released on April 22.