‘Life of the Party’: Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade’s Daughter Kaavia James Steals the Show with These Dance Moves  

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade‘s daughter Kaavia James Union Wade has proven to be a dancing machine in the past from numerous viral videos. One of the clips included Gabrielle’s relaxation post, where the actress and Kaavia James were seen showing off their best moves to Curtis Mayfield’s 1970 single “Move On Up.”

On April 19, Kaavia James picked up her dancing shoes once again. This time, the 3-year-old captivated guests and viewers alike while busting a move at a pool party. In the clip shared on Gabrielle and Kaavia James’ Instagram accounts, the tot is shaking her hips and dancing with one of the party-goers.

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade’s daughter Kaavia James Union Wade stuns fans as she showcases her best moves at a pool party. Photo:@gabunion and @kaaviajames/Instagram

As the recording continues, Kaavia James is seen being cheered on by several guests. Kaavia James completes her dancing with an epic finale by jumping into the pool toward the end of the video. The caption for the post read, “Issa party issa party issssssssahhhhhh PARTAY!!!”

As fans viewed the post, many flooded the comments section with compliments. One user claimed that Kaavia James was a poster baby for confidence, while another mentioned how the toddler was “a whole mood.”

“Kaavia showing the lessers how its done. She has to get everyone together. I love it!”

“She’s like the poster baby for confident and unbothered.”

“She’s a Whole Mood.”

“She’s the definition of black girl magic. Is there anything out baby can’t do?”

“She’s such a vibe…like ALWAYS!!!”

In addition to the praise, several individuals brought up the similarities between Kaavia James and her mother, Gabrielle. The remarks ranged from the duo being the “life of the party” to their identical dance moves. One wrote, “Kaavia the life of the party just like her Mommy.” Another posted, “She dances like her mommy.”