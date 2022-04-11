‘Did You Even Age?’: Sheryl Lee Ralph Stops Fans In Their Tracks with Her Ageless Beauty 

“If black don’t crack was a person” is one of the many comments Sheryl Lee Ralph‘s fans have used to describe the 65-year-old’s timeless appearance when viewing her latest Instagram post.

Ralph, who has been a part of the entertainment industry for over four decades, made her acting debut in a film titled “A Piece of the Action.” Following her role in the 1977 comedy, Ralph went on to land guest spots in numerous sitcoms before portraying Deena Jones in “Dreamgirls.”

Sheryl Lee Ralph left fans in awe of her ageless beauty following the actress’ glam post. Photo:@sherylleeralph/Instagram

The Broadway play, which first opened in 1981, catapulted Ralph’s career and made her a household name. Since then, Ralph has starred in many hit shows, including “Moesha” and ABC’s “Abbott Elementary.”

In the Instagram post shared on April 9, the actress, who wore a yellow blouse donned with a full face and gold hoops, is seen gazing at the camera as an affirmation track plays in the background.

The track said, “She is unshakable, not because she doesn’t feel pain or failure. But because she shows up anyway. She believes anything is possible no matter the odds.” As fans viewed Ralph’s captionless post, many raved over how youthful the star looked in the video.

“I mean…really?! Sooo agelessly stunning.”

“If black don’t crack was a person.”

“Talk about timeless beauty.”

“Did you even age? Your skin is just flawless. Now that’s some amazing genes at play here.”

In addition to the previous comments, others raved over how beautiful Ralph appeared. One wrote, “Just another day of Mrs. Ralph having no business whatsoever being this got dang ol beautiful?!??!??!?!?! GAHHHLEEE! Whew! Save some for the rest of us.”

Another said, “Woman, you’ve been the prototype! Simply Gorgeous!” A third Instagram user wrote, “Face Card NEVER Declined.”

Following the upload, Ralph revealed on her Instagram story that she received a Women of Excellence Legend Award from Philadelphia’s WDAS-FM radio station by sharing clips from the event.

One post from the radio station’s official Instagram account included Ralph holding and posing with her award. The caption read, “And presenting our #WDASWOE Women of Excellence Legend Award to @thesherylleeralph — we made sure she got her flowers today.”