‘I’m Not Even That Type of Person’: YK Osiris Denies Claims He Faked Donation Screenshots, Lied About Paying Funeral Costs for Teen Killed on Amusement Park Ride 

Lines of communication appear to be crossed between the family of Tyre Sampson and singer YK Osiris, who claimed he would pay for the funeral costs of the 14-year-old Black boy who fell to his death after slipping out of his seat on a 430-foot free-fall ride near Orlando’s tourist district’s ICON Park last month.

The “Worth It” crooner took to his Instagram page, asking Sampson’s loved ones to reach out to him via DMs. However, shortly after the funeral, the late teen’s brother, who goes by Jrocc Jr on Facebook, took to the platform, where he claimed the Jacksonville-based artist never donated and accused him of using his sibling and the tragedy to garner attention.

“YkOsiri or whatever dude name is cancelled. Used lil bro for pure clout,” the post read. “Didn’t pay a dime but told the world otherwise. Even posted a fake screenshot of a GoFundMe donation. Stop pretending you about giving back to the community just to get your sales up. Lame as hell.”

When screenshots showed an apparent donation of $15,000 in the name of Osiris Williams, the rapper’s real name, made by to a GoFundMe campaign made by Sampson’s mother Nekia Dodd, the older brother claimed they were photoshopped.

YK Osiris slams allegations he lied about donating to funeral costs for teen who fell to his death at Florida amusement park. @ykosiris/Instagram

He also stated that the highest gift they’ve received was $500 from an anonymous donor. As of late, the account has received $4,288 more than its initial ask of $30,000.

The “Leave Me on Read” singer addressed the incident online, writing, “Why me? I’m not even that type of person fr. I will never play around like that NEVER.”

He also shared a GoFundMe “PSA” that explained why it might take one to two business days for the donation to show up in the fundraiser. “It’s a difference doing something from the heart, and doing something for clout,” he added. “When u do something genuine, u don’t care what comes with it.”

Williams, who has a history of debt with several prominent name rappers, including Lil Baby and Drake. The latter he paid off by serenading the Canadian-born rapper with a live rendition of his hit single “Worth It.”

The rapper returned with a final message stating, “At the end of the day, I’m not no Indian giver. W.E.[whatever] I do from my heart is from my heart. God always has my back fr.”

He added, “This not bout me or anyone else, it’s about Tyree. God gave me a job to do and I wanted to get it done asap.” He concluded his last noted acknowledgment of the accusations by writing, “I love you and anything his mother need I’m here for her.”