‘When Face Card and Credit Cards Never Decline’: Kenya Moore Flaunts This Magenta Number and Fans React 

Kenya Moore is known to keep her millions of followers entertained, from sharing posts of her stylish looks to uploading precious moments, including her 3-year-old daughter, Brooklyn Daly.

On April 5, Moore left quite an impression on her fans following her latest fashion post. The 51-year-old, who wore a magenta suit accessorized with dangled earrings, a ring and high-heeled shoes, was seen posing for the camera at an undisclosed location.

Kenya Moore left fans speechless as they viewed her fashion post. Photo:@kenya/Instagram

Alongside the image, Moore mentioned in the caption how her beauty and her financial means “never declines.” She wrote, “When the face card and credit card never declines.”

As fans viewed the upload, many flooded “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” star’s comments section with compliments. One individual even compared Moore to a Black Barbie and Grace Jones.

“Forever giving the people moore!!!”

“Oh yes ma’am u better eat.”

“It’s giving black Barbie and we are here for it honey!!”

“Pretty in pink is an understatement!”

“Kenya you are giving us Grace Jones exotic beauty vibes. Whatttt!!!”

In addition to the praise, others reverted to Moore’s caption, which emphasized how her “face card” and “credit card” never declined. A couple of people brought it up in her comments section because they were trying to figure out who Moore was addressing.

One wrote, while expressing how excited they were for the upcoming season of “RHOA,” “That was undercover shade to somebody! I can’t wait to see you on the upcoming season.” Another said, “Who credit card declining ? Asking for a friend #teamtwirl.”

Although it is unclear who Moore was talking to in her caption, the drama may unfold in season 14 of “RHOA” when it premieres on May 1, at 8 p.m. on Bravo. The reality series will star Kandi Burruss, Kenya Moore, Shereé Whitfield, Drew Sidora and Marlo Hampton.

Other castmates will include Sanya Richards-Ross, who is a four-time Olympic track and field gold medalist and Monyetta Shaw.