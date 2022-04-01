‘We Have to be Our Biggest Advocates’: Meagan Good Shares Why She Began to Take Her Mental and Physical Health Seriously Following Cancer Scare 

Over the years, actress Meagan Good has been vocal about the importance of mental and physical health while also sharing her own journey.

On March 30, the 40-year-old explained that one reason she is very adamant about the well-being of other people stems from a uterine cancer scare she had almost 10 years ago.

Meagan Good explains why she began to take her health seriously following a cancer scare. Photo:@meagangood/Instagram

This incident occurred when the “Harlem” star was completing a routine visit with her gynecologist. During the appointment, her doctor found abnormal cells in Good’s uterus. Following expert advice, Good would later undergo a biopsy to remove the cells.

Since then, Good has partnered with FORCE, SHARE, Black Health Matters and Eisai Inc. on the Spot Her campaign, which works to bring awareness to a form of uterine cancer called endometrial cancer.

According to the Mayo Clinic, endometrial cancer “begins in the layer of cells that form the lining (endometrium) of the uterus.” Signs of endometrial cancer include pain in the pelvic area, spotting between periods and bleeding after menopause.

During an interview with ENews! Good was asked how the partnership came about. The “Deliver Us from Eva” star expressed that this campaign was perfectly aligned with her beliefs: to give back to the community and raise awareness.

She said, “Part of it is when your life is aligning with the things that God’s really put in your heart and who you really are as a human being. When you’re putting those things back into the world, I think things come to you.”

Good continued, “And this for me is super important, because it is a conversation that we’re not having and especially within the Black community. When you look at the statistics, it’s only 53 percent of Black women who are diagnosed early. That’s terrifying. For me, I just want to be a resource and a help.”

Good wrapped up her sentiments by offering advice to women that may be scared to address the topic head-on with medical professionals and their loved ones. She told ENews! that despite it being an “uncomfortable and scary conversation,” women have to be their own “advocates.”

“You only have one life and we have to be our biggest advocates,” she said. “If we’re not going to look out for ourselves and take care of ourselves, who’s going to do it for us? It may be an uncomfortable conversation, it might be even a scary conversation.”

Good added, “You’ve got to educate, you’ve got to know what questions to ask and it’s up to us to advocate for ourselves. The only way to do that is to have the information.”

Good is set to participate in the Spot Her virtual walk, with an aim to bring awareness to the disease. The walk is scheduled from March 30, 2022 to June 22, 2022.