‘Can’t Even Gain a Little Weight in Peace’: Issa Rae Denies Pregnancy Rumors Following Viral Video, and Fans Come to Her Defense

Over the years, Issa Rae has charmed millions of her followers with her sense of humor and transparency, whether through her acting roles or real-life events. A particular instance occurred last year when the actress referred to her wedding to Louis Diame as an impromptu photoshoot.

Since then, details surrounding Rae’s personal life had remained relatively private until March 30, after the “Insecure” star took to Twitter to deny pregnancy allegations.

Issa Rae denied pregnancy rumors on Twitter after a video or her partying with her “Insecure” co-star Yvonne Orji was released.Photo:@issarae/Instagram



Pregnancy rumors began circulating online over the weekend with the emergence of a video of Rae sporting an all-black cut-out romper with what appears to be a bump as she partied with her co-star and friend Yvonne Orji.

In the tweet, the 37-year-old explained that the weight gain stemmed from eating instead of a pending stork visit. She wrote, “I am not pregnant, f–kyouverymuch. LET A B–H EAT, DRINK, AND BE MERRY.”

I am not pregnant, fuckyouverymuch.



LET A BITCH EAT DRINK AND BE MERRY. — Issa Rae (@IssaRae) March 30, 2022

As Rae’s response made its rounds on social media blogs, many commented on the actress’ weight. At the same time, a couple of people pointed out how it is considered rude to ask a woman if she is pregnant.

“Issa said I’m eating good. Leave me be.”

“Can’t even gain a little weight in peace.”

“That’s happy weight lol.”

“I thought we learned that asking people if they pregnant cause you notice a weight gain is rude ? did we not learn that?”

“That doesn’t even look like a baby bump. Y’all need to understand that pointing out if a woman pregnant is actually rude and disrespectful.”

Among the previous remarks, others claimed the reason behind Rae’s pregnancy rumors is because many can’t differentiate what a “real” body looks like anymore. One wrote, “Dammn yall really don’t know what a body looks like if it doesn’t have lipo and a bbl.”

Another said, “Y’all so used to seeing surgery! Y’all be forgetting what real bodies look like.” A third social media user stated, “Why y’all act like you never seen a natural body?”