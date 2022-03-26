‘She’s Clearly Having a Girl’: Rihanna Goes Baby Shopping, Check Out the Item That Made the Singer Gasp.

Singer Rihanna is getting excited about the baby set to come this spring. Paparazzi caught the billionaire mom-to-be shopping for her new child, and it seems that she liked one particular the teeny-tiny option available at the shop.

The “Diamonds” singer and A$AP Rocky, her boyfriend, broke the internet earlier this year after pictures dropped revealing the singer’s baby bump.

On Friday, March 25, Rihanna was spotted looking at baby clothes at an exclusive boutique, Couture Kids in West Hollywood. The shop, which typically closes at 5 p.m., stayed open to 9:45 p.m. to accommodate the chart-topper shopping spree.

RiRi showed up with her security detail and her BFF Melissa Forde. Within moments of her arrival cameras and fans had flocked to the store’s window. She didn’t seem to mind and continued looking at the items, rocking a pink and silver pinstripe Alexander Wang shirt, white shorts, and pink powder puff fur slingbacks by Saint Laurent.

Her iced-out wristwear and necklace complimented her small pocketbook and white and silver sequined Miu Miu socks.

One shopper brought over a miniature trench coat and the star gasped.

Chidi_XOX noticed her face, writing, “Not her blushing at the mini trench, all the mommy hormones.”

Fans looking at the pictures and videos released online, started to guess what might be the gender of the child based on the clothes she was checking out. Everyone thinks she is having a girl.

Babyface Momo said, “It’s a girl we all know it it’s Soo cute.”

Luvsusieq got the same notion and wrote, “yeaaa she’s having a baby girl 🥺🤞🏽”

Harronurban also commented, “So she’s having a girl.”

“She’s clearly having a girl,” FebruarySveryown remarked.

Video captured by Storm Potts shows pink and blue balloons. In addition to the trench, she looked at clothes a boy could wear. She considered an all-white snowsuit and a Burberry cap (though that might be for her).

One fan yelled, according to TMZ, “You are such a beautiful pregnant woman.”

And Rihanna responded swiftly, “Thank you, mi amore,” before jumping in the car and speeding off.