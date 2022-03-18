‘Shea Butter Baby’: Ashanti’s Multi-Colored Dress at SXSW Leaves Fans Speechless

Ashanti turned heads on March 16 with her multi-colored ensemble following her appearance at a South by Southwest (SXSW) event in Austin, Texas.

According to its website, SXSW is an annual function that celebrates the “convergence of tech, film, music, education, and culture.” The event also holds conferences and festivals.

Ashanti’s fans were marveling over the star’s beauty after she wore a multi-colored dress at SXSW in Texas. @ashanti/Instagram

In the Instagram post, Ashanti, who wore a long-sleeved mini-dress that incorporated different shades of brown and matching shoes, gave fans a full body and close-up view of attire as she posed for the camera.

Alongside the upload, the singer used three emojis to caption the post, including a coconut, a brown and white heart symbols. As fans viewed Ashanti’s upload, many raved over the star’s latest attire in the comment section.

“Okay Shea Butter baby.”

“The Melanin skin just did this so perfectly.”

Ashanti. Photo:@ashanti/Instagram

“CERTIFIED BADDIE OUTFIT.”

“Bringing the browns together looks wonderful.”

“This woman is a living an breathing piece of art.”

Prior to Ashanti’s fashion post, the 41-year-old announced on Instagram that she had partnered with Web3 tech company EQ Exchange. The singer states that this partnership will make her the “first Black female artist” to co-own the tech company in the upload.

She wrote, “I’m so ecstatic to be the First Black female Artist to be a partner and co-owner of such an Amazing Web3 tech company as EQ Exchange. Focusing on music and NFTs, EQ is built on CELO, the world’s first carbon negative blockchain.”

Ashanti added, “Not only does CELO use the more efficient Proof of Stake (POS) consensus mechanism, but they take things a step further and invest in worldwide programs to save the rainforest. We’re focused on a mutual exchange of gifts.”

Ashanti wrapped up the post by praising her partner Janice Taylor for creating the company and choosing her to “continue the journey & narrative of women’s empowerment” in a male-dominated field.