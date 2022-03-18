‘Go Awf, You Two’: Gabrielle Union’s Fans Were Left Fawning Over the Star’s Matching Ensemble with Daughter Kaavia

Actress Gabrielle Union shared photographs of her family before the premiere of her new movie, “Cheaper By The Dozen” on March 17. The actress and her 3-year-old daughter, Kaavia James, wore matching white and black outfits from Altuzarra.

The actress wore a two-piece white dress with black accents by designer Joseph Altuzarra, and Kaavia James looked adorable in a miniature Altuzarra number.

@gabunion/ Instagram

Union, 49, also shared pictures with some members of the family posing for pictures before the premiere in Los Angeles, including her 40-year-old husband, Dwayne Wade and his 14-year-old daughter, Zaya Wade.”

Zaya Wade rocked a matching bandeau top, shorts and jacket ensemble by Valentino while Dwyane paired pieces from Dunhill and shoes by Gucci. The family also donned jewelry by Bulgari and was styled by Thomas Christos Kikis and Jason Bolden.

People loved the pictures on Instagram and replied to the pictures in the comments section.



“I wasn’t PREPARED!!!. Completely here for this mommy and me moment go awf, you two!”

“Stunning picture!! Two beauties.”

“Absolutely beautiful I love that you have your baby right next to you And all your pictures no matter what.”

The Wades also posed on the red carpet before the film’s debut in a post shared on Twitter with a caption. “@[email protected] & the “Cheaper by the Dozen” cast hit the red carpet for the Hollywood premiere! Streams March 18 @disneyplus.”

@itsgabrielleu @zachbraff & the “Cheaper by the Dozen” cast hit the red carpet for the Hollywood premiere! Streams March 18 @disneyplus pic.twitter.com/mwQ47qZYG4 — On The Red Carpet (@OnTheRedCarpet) March 17, 2022

In “Cheaper by the Dozen,” Union shares a blended family with co-star Zach Braff who plays her husband. The two movie stars also posed on the red carpet for pictures. Erika Christensen and Timon Kyle Durrett also co-star in the movie. “Cheaper by the Dozen” is a Kenya Barris remake of the 2003 film starring Bonnie Hunt and Steve Martin. The movie premiered on Disney + on March 18.