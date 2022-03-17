Keke Wyatt Addresses Critics Who Slammed Singer for Sharing Unborn Child’s Rare Chromosome Disorder During Performance 

Keke Wyatt has decided to take the high road after critics wrote her cruel comments online after the “Nothing in This World” singer shared some heartbreaking information regarding her unborn child’s health. Last month, the 39-year-old shocked social media after announcing that she and her husband, Zackariah David Darring, were expecting the newest member of their family, making it the singer’s 11th child.

On Wednesday, Wyatt wrote on Instagram that she would like to “send a special prayer out for the rude, cruel people that took time out of their day to get on social media & make disparaging & morbid comments concerning my pregnancy.”

DALLAS, TX – NOVEMBER 29: American R&B singer Keke Wyatt performs on stage during the 2019 World AIDS Day Concert “Keep the Promise” of AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF) at The Bomb Factory on November 29, 2019 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Omar Vega/Getty Images)

The “If Only You Knew” singer acknowledged that people were upset after she took a moment to be “very transparent with my amazing fans (who I see as family) about the status of my pregnancy.”

Wyatt attached the clip from the show in which she enlisted her powerful vocal skills to sing. “Recently I found out, they’re trying to say my baby has trisomy 13.”

According to raredisease.org, trisomy 13 syndrome is a “rare chromosomal disorder in which all or a portion of chromosome 13 appears three times (trisomy) rather than twice in cells of the body.” The site noted that, in some cases, “only a percentage of cells might contain the extra 13th chromosome (mosaicism), whereas other cells contain the normal chromosomal pair.”

Infants with the illness may also have incomplete development of some areas of the brain and experience various defects that can include microcephaly, cleft palate, cleft lip, hernias, kidney problems, clenched fists, extra fingers or toes and more. Some babies don’t often survive longer than just a few weeks.

In her lengthy post, Wyatt noted that she wouldn’t allow the negative remarks online to affect her during this critical point in her life, but blasted those who would comment on an innocent child.

“For all of the disgusting people out there that are wishing ill on me and my baby. Say what y’all want about me, I’m use to it…No weapon formed against me will prosper anyway… BUT a innocent unborn baby?? Be careful putting your mouth on people. I pray that God gives you grace when Life comes knocking on your front door & you won’t reap what u are sowing,” she continued.

Still, the singer did not miss the opportunity to shout out her fans who’ve been sending her kind and uplifting messages online, adding, “For all of the POSITIVE stories, emails and support I’m getting THANK YOU! I will not let the negativity drain all of my positive energy.”

She concluded, “I work hard and my husband & I take care of ALL our children with NO help but GODS OoooooKaY! We will continue to believe the report of the Lord! #GodsWillBeDone.”

Wyatt has been a mom since 2000. Her first four children were with her first husband, Rahmat Morton: Keyver Wyatt Morton, 21; Rahjah Ke Morton, 20; and Ke’Tarah Victoria Morton, who is 13 years old. Her fourth and last baby with Morton, Heaven, was stillborn.