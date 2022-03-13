‘So Many Beautiful Strong Women’: Social Media Fawns Over Photo of Naomi Campbell, Her Mom and Late Grandmother —Pics Inside

Naomi Campbell’s recent social media post has the iconic model’s 14.3 million Instagram fans swooning over the iconic supermodel’s breathtakingly beautiful lineage.

Women every day play an intricate role in society and in the lives of those who love and depend on them the most. In honor of International Women’s Day, the Vogue cover model took to her social media page, where she shared a photo of the two women she cherished, her mother Valerie Morris-Campbell and grandmother Ruby Campbell Russel.

“Women I love. 3 generations. Happy international woman’s day,” the actress captioned the touching post of the three ladies dressed in all black, with the late Campbell-Russel posed in the center of her daughter and grandaughter donning a sweet smile.

Naomi Cambell’s mom and grandmother are just as stunning as the model. Photo: Naomi/Instagram

Online users and Hollywood friends flooded Campbell’s comments section with heart emojis as they found over three generations of beauty. “Beautiful, powerful women. All,” wrote supermodel Christy Turlington-Burns. Another person commented, “happy international woman’s day, Naomi! you’re one of the best examples ever of what means to be a powerful and inspiring woman.”

Supermodel Shalom Harlow remarked, “And now the fourth,” referring to the 52-year-old’s 9-month-old daughter, whose name has yet to be revealed to the public. “your daughter has so many beautiful strong women in her life <3,” wrote a fourth.

The trailblazing supermodel recently opened up about the fourth generation Campbell during a cover spread for British Vogue as speculations surrounding the birth of her daughter continued to spread. Many were stunned by Campbell’s abrupt entry into motherhood, including some of her friends, whom the actress said were unaware that she even wanted to become a mother, let alone had plans set in place.

“I can count on one hand the number of people who knew that I was having her. But she is the biggest blessing I could ever imagine. It’s the best thing I’ve ever done,” she shared at the time.

Furthermore, the star was spotted at New York Fashion Week without a noticeable baby bump. Both the identities of her daughter and her child’s father are still unknown.

However, she told the English magazine that the almost 1-year-old “wasn’t adopted – she’s my child.” Vogue reported that further details about Campbell’s journey to motherhood would be explained in a book at some point in the star’s career.