‘Just Fell a Couple Spots on Favorite Child Ranking’: Deion Sanders’ Son Shedeur’s Joke About the Star’s Amputation Sends Social Media Into a Frenzy

Deion Sanders‘ son Shedeur Sanders took a light-hearted approach when addressing his father’s toe amputation news release on March 10 by expressing how much he cares for his father. Deion shared earlier this week that complications from surgery last fall led to him having two toes on his left foot amputated.

In the Instagram clip uploaded on the Jackson State football coach’s account, he showed how his son Shedeur — who plays quarterback for Jackson State — mentioned his dedication to his father by using the phrase “ten toes down.” Ten toes down in the Black community is defined as expressing ultimate commitment to something.

Deion Sander’s son Shedeur Sanders jokes about the Jackson State head coach’s toes following his amputation. @deionsanders/Instagram

The 20-year-old told Deion, “I just want to tell you something, Dad.” As Deion looks at his son and waits for his response, Shedeur says, “I’m ten toes down for you.” A confused Deion replied, “What you trying to say?”

Shedeur, who began laughing, questioned if his father’s commitment to him was just as strong, asking him, “Are you ten toes down for me?” Deion closes the scene by retorting, “No, I’m eight.”

Alongside the video, Deion mentioned in the caption how his son is making jokes now that the news has come out about his toes. He wrote, “I guess @shedeursanders got jokes now that the news broke it always be ya own!”

As the clip circulated online, a handful of individuals sent positive remarks in the comment section. It ranged from Shedeur no longer being Deion’s favorite child to others praising the NFL commentator’s quick comeback.

“I think Shedeur just fell a couple spots on the favorite child ranking.”

“I take it we know which child at the bottom of the ranking list now.”

“He should have known you would have a good comeback response.”

“BUT the come back tho that’s why you the man Prime.”

Deion revealed on March 8 while promoting his web series “Coach Prime” that he’d had amputated two toes on his left foot. In the episode, which aired on Barstool Sports’ YouTube account, the 54-year-old shared that his big and second toes were removed after developing blood clots that resulted from previous surgeries.

Deion’s initial surgery occurred last September after the former NFL star was treated for a dislocated toe and an inflamed nerve. Following his procedure, the Jackson State head coach returned to work using both crutches and a golf cart to maneuver around the field.

Things took a turn for the worse when Deion was hospitalized again in October. During this time, Deion spent almost a month in the hospital undergoing additional surgical procedures. The Pro Football Hall of Famer was ultimately diagnosed with a femoral arterial blood clot and developed compartment syndrome.

Compartment syndrome is described as a painful condition where pressure within the muscles builds at an alarming rate. The effects of this condition are decreased blood flow and undernourishment in the muscles and nerves. The only way compartment syndrome can be treated is through fasciotomy, a surgical procedure where the doctor has to make an incision on the affected area to relieve pressure.

Deion would later have to undergo the amputation. It has since been reported that the former All-Pro cornerback was in danger of losing his leg at that time.

