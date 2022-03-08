‘I Was Gonna Leave Alone’: Will Smith Says ‘Cool’ Story Idea Sealed the Deal for ‘I Am Legend’ Sequel

News of an “I Am Legend” sequel left fans scratching their heads this week after many questioned how such a thing could be possible if Will Smith’s character, US Army virologist Robert Neville, died in the 2007 box office post-apocalyptic action thriller hit. Fans later speculated that the movie would most likely pick up from the alternative ending in which he survives following a change of moral judgment.

While talking to “Entertainment Tonight” this week, the Oscar nominee admitted that a second installment wasn’t something he ever saw himself doing while talking about co-producing co-starring alongside Michael B. Jordan in the proposed project. This will mark the first time the veteran actor will team up with the “Black Panther” star,” who’s already worked with some of the most respected actors in the business, including Denzel Washington, Angela Bassett, and Jamie Foxx.

ROME – JANUARY 09: Actor Will Smith attends the ‘I Am Legend’ photocall at the Hassler Hotel on January 9, 2008 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Elisabetta Villa/Getty Images)

While he couldn’t say much, Smith seemingly implied that Jordan was behind the follow-up film’s plot. “I can’t talk about it yet. But it’s a really, really cool concept, and he was a part of creating the idea,” he said. “It was one of those ones I was gonna leave alone, and then I heard the idea,” the 53-year-old added, noting that he told himself: “‘But that might work. I think we can do that.’”

It must’ve been a mind-blowing idea to get Smith on back onboard — maybe. As some may remember, talks of an “I am Legend” sequel initially surfaced in 2012. While out promoting “Men in Black 3” that same year, the actor told BBC Radio at that time, “Producers are working on it. I’m not actually working on it. If it’s great, I’m into it. I don’t want to be ‘the sequel guy.’ I figure I’ve got about six or seven more years.”

Not much is known about the film’s plot, nor has a director been announced. It’s unclear when the movie might premiere, but the project already has fans in a frenzy on social media.

One Twitter user wrote, “If they actually go off of the alternate ending, that’d be pretty dope. It was a far, far superior ending and it actually kept the whole damn point of the movie and novel intact.” They added, “He is legend. He is the monster of their legends. That doesn’t work in the theatrical ending.”

