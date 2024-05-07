‘They All Look So Much Alike’: Will Smith Shares More Rare Photos With Twin Siblings as His Shocking Family Resemblance Keeps Taking Fans by Surprise

More than ever, actor Will Smith is sharing parts of his normally private world with his fans. Although fans had mixed feelings about the revelations of his marriage to Jada Pinkett Smith, others have enjoyed Smith’s nostalgic photos with his siblings.

On National Siblings Day, the Oscar winner posted a picture of himself, his mother and siblings. Now, in celebration of the birthday of his younger twin brother and sister, Harry and Ellen Smith, Smith shared more throwback photos of his family.

The “Pursuit of Happyness” star wrote, “Happy Birthday to my baby sis and brother, El and Har [heart emoji] Love U.”

Will Smith shares rare photos with his younger twin siblings, Ellen and Harry, for their birthday. (Photos: @willsmith/Instagram)

The first photograph shows Will and Harry playing Monopoly.

Ellen replied in the comments writing, “Awww. I [heart emoji] it!!! I’m a little mad Ion know how to play Monopoly [crying face emoji]. Don’t judge me. One day.”

The next image features both Harry and Ellen beaming that money-making Smith smile. The third and fourth photos show all three siblings, smiling as adults in one and then one with a pouty Will as a child between his adorable siblings.

Fans were left agape when the pictures showed their striking family resemblance, a perfect mixture of their two parents.

“You and your sister look exactly alike,” one person wrote, with another adding, “It’s wild huh that last slide she has wills face just a different shade.”

A third comment said, “Happy birthday to your siblings such a humble family of integrity and honor more love.”

Will has a large family that includes two older sisters named Pam, the twins, and a younger sister named Ashley Marie Pettway Smith.

Both parents, his mother Caroline Bright (formerly Smith) and his father, Willard Smith Sr., had daughters named Pam.

Through his social media, his followers get a glimpse into the Smith family’s bond and closeness.

During the 2024 Easter holiday, the “King Richard” star shared a picture where the twins and Mom Mom (Bright’s nickname) wrapped around loved ones Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith, Jaden Smith, Pinkett Smith’s mother Adrienne Banfield-Norris (aka Gammy), Will’s oldest child Tre Smith, and Tre’s mother, his ex-wife Sheree Zampino.

For the artist family has been important over the past few years. Between the backlash he received from both memoirs (his and his wife’s), the relationship between his wife and August Alsina, and the Academy Awards incident where he slapped Chris Rock, negative press plagued him for years, but he did not shrink. The actor sought spiritual support and surrounded himself with family.

“People don’t realize we are dealing with real humans. Family means everything,” one wise person added, stressing the importance of his core crew.