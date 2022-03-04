‘But We Made History’: Jermaine Dupri Says He Regrets Not Signing Usher and Bruno Mars, Defends Bow Wow After Trolls Clown Him for Signing Rapper

Grammy-winning producer Jermaine Dupri is responsible for the careers of several very successful musical artists after signing them to his record label So So Def in 1993. Acts included Kriss Kross, Dem Franchize Boyz, Anthony Hamilton, and more.

However, the music executive recently took to his Instagram account on Thursday, March 3, and revealed two Grammy-winning superstars he’d had the opportunity to bring on board but regrettably decided against.

AUSTELL, GEORGIA – DECEMBER 03: Jermaine Dupri attends Urban One Honors 2022 – Day 2 on December 03, 2021 in Austell, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for TV One and Urban One Honors)

In a video clip that has since been circulating social media, Jermaine stated, “this is an artist I should have signed,” before pointing the camera at singer-songwriter and actor Usher Raymond. “But we made history,” the “My Way” crooner graciously replied. However, Jermaine argued, “I should’ve signed you from the jump.”

Still, if fumbling one musical bag wasn’t enough to make music fans’ hearts hurt, the North Carolina native soon twisted the knife when he panned the camera over to Silk Sonic co-founder Bruno Mars. “This is another one that says I didn’t sign him,” Jermaine is heard saying. “Let them know.”

Bruno quipped, “Let them know you had your shot.”

The pair chuckled at what appeared to be a running joke between two musicians. “Look at us now,” Bruno added before his Silk Sonic bandmate, Anderson .Paak let out a big “Ahh Haa,” and the group burst into laughter.

In his caption, Jermaine explained that when Usher and Bruno approached him about getting signed, “I didn’t have the bandwidth nor was my vision clear that I have a gift with working with younger artists.” The “Confessions” singer ultimately signed to LaFace records spearheaded by the music royalty “Kenneth ‘Babyface’ Edmonds” and L.A. Reid.

As for Bruno, after an unsuccessful stint with Motown, the singer signed with Atlantic Records has been with them since 2008.

Jermaine later returned with another post, he praised Bow Wow as one of the biggest acts he actually signed.

“It’s people in my comments of my last post like but instead you signed Bowwow as if this sh-t is easy,” the music exec wrote alongside a video clip of a young Bow Wow effortlessly performing for what appeared to be hundreds, if not a few thousand people. The rising star had to be carried out after the crowd seemed to become unruly. Fans in the comment section defended Bow Wow and Jermaine as they reflected on the young rapper’s influence.

