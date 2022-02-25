‘Proud Father!!!’: Deion Sanders’ Daughter Shelomi Sanders Commits To Jackson State Women’s Basketball Team 

The Sanders family has another member on campus at Jackson State University. Shelomi Sanders, daughter of Pro Football Hall of Famer and head coach of Jackson State’s football team Deion Sanders, committed to the university’s women’s basketball team on Wednesday.

She joins her brothers Shilo and Shedeur, who play on the football team. It’s a full-on family affair in Mississippi.

Shelomi made the announcement on Instagram, and Deion commented “Proud Father!!!”

Shelomi plays shooting guard for Rockwall-Heath High School in suburban Dallas. Rockwall had a rough season with a sub-.500 record of 9-24 and finished sixth in their district. Not much is available online in terms of stats or playing style for Shelomi. The 5-foot-7 guard is part of Coach Prime’s elevation of the athletics department at an HBCU. We’ll have to wait and see if she gets any run in college.

The Lady Tigers are back-to-back SWAC champs. They are 14-0 in the SWAC this season and 16-6 overall. They are four wins shy of closing out the regular season with a perfect conference record. They’ll be going for the SWAC championship three-peat next month.

Regardless, having three of your kids playing collegiate sports where you coach is something to be proud of. Coach Prime shared his feelings on his Instagram account.

When I tell u GOD is Good GOD is Good! My young daughter @shelomisandershas committed to play basketball for the Back 2 Back Swac Champions @gojsutigerswbb ! @coachtomekiareed I love ya, appreciate u and TRUST u with my baby girl. Teach her, Challenge her , Develop her to be the best she can be on and off the court. God is so good. 3 kids on campus! @shilosanders @shedeursanders & now @shelomisanders THIS IS WHAT I CALL CHILD SUPPORT

Athletics is the Sanders family business. Their family’s name and excellence on the field of play will help uplift HBCU sports culture.

Freshman quarterback Shedeur was named FCS freshman of the year as he led Jackson State to its first SWAC title since 2007. Shilo, a sophomore defensive back, led the Tigers in interceptions. Coach Prime was named FCS coach of the year after guiding Jackson State to its first appearance in the Celebration Bowl, the de facto HBCU national championship game.

Always confident in any arena he steps into, Coach Prime is building something special at Jackson State.

To find out more about Deion Sanders’ daughter Shelomi Sanders, and why she chose Jackson State as her college hoops home, click here.

