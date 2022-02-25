Jay-Z to Receive $4.5 Million In Royalties from Parlux Fragrances

It was a good day in court for legendary rapper Jay-Z, who, just months after dodging a massive $65 million lawsuit from Parlux Fragrances, which claimed the Brooklyn native breached an endorsement deal, will now be the recipient of millions in royalties from the perfume company.

According to Page Six, Appellate Division, First Department ruled on Thursday, Feb. 24, that Hov, whose real name is Shawn Corey Carter, and his company S. Carter Enterprises LLC “are entitled to summary judgment on their royalties counterclaim,” which then would grant the “4:44” emcee $4.5 million.

CLEVELAND, OHIO – OCTOBER 30: Inductee Jay-Z speaks onstage during the 36th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on October 30, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Kevin Kane/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame )

“The record is clear: Parlux sold licensed products after July 31, 2015, but failed to pay royalties on those sales,” Justice John Higgitt wrote.

Last November, a Manhattan jury cleared Hov of any wrongdoing in his trial with Parlux. This process has been going on for nearly six years, following the company initially partnering with the rapper in 2013, to launch its “Gold Jay-Z” cologne.

In their $67.6 million lawsuit, the corporation claimed that the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer breached an endorsement deal with the company by failing to appear at the 2014 launch at Macy’s, and promotional spots on “Good Morning America” and in Women’s Wear Daily.

At the time, jurors found that the 52-year-old was not liable to pay the requested amount, but they also rejected the rapper’s nearly $6 million countersuits over unpaid royalties.

In his closing arguments, Hov’s lawyer Alex Spiro told jurors that his client didn’t want the cologne to fail, noting that he had a year to make promotional appearances, and was not contractually obligated to show up to the launch, the publication reported.

“Why on Earth would Jay-Z put his name on one product and only one product in his entire career if he wanted that product to fail? Why?” Spiro said. “And that’s a question they will never be able to answer because there is no answer.”

During the three-week trial, the “So Ghetto” rapper testified, “I did a lot for the Gold Jay-Z launch. You have me on trial for something I didn’t do.” Following the initial dismissal, Hov later expressed “gratitude to the jury, especially during these difficult times.”

More Stories from Our Partners:

‘We Want Our Words to be Recognized as Art’: Jay-Z, Fat Joe and Others Back Legislation That Would Change the Way Rapper’s Lyrics Are Used in Court Cases

Dropping Degree Demands Would Help Boost U.S. Hiring, Study Says

“I’d Be Real Leery About Stepping On A Football Field Until My Deal Is Done”| No Way Lamar Jackson Takes The Field In 2022 Without A Long-Term Bag