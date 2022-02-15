5 Songs Hardcore Rams Fans Are Listening to Following Their Team’s Super Bowl Victory

The NFL’s Los Angeles Rams have a big reason to celebrate after beating the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, Feb. 13, during the Super Bowl LVI game at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, winning 23-20.

US singer-songwriter Mary J. Blige (C) and US rappers Snoop Dogg (R) and Dr. Dre perform during the halftime show of Super Bowl LVI between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on February 13, 2022. (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

It was a historic game, which saw the Rams team win its first Super Bowl championship as an L.A. team and its second in franchise history. A victory parade for the team is scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 16 at 11 a.m. in Los Angeles, Rams chief operating officer Kevin Demoff told the Los Angeles Times.

The one-mile celebratory event will begin at the Shrine Auditorium on West Jefferson Boulevard, then head down Figueroa Street before turning onto Exposition Park Drive; it will wd down at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum about 11:45 a.m.

A rally will also take place at the Coliseum’s Olympic Plaza and Peristyle Arch from noon to 1 p.m. Ahead of the celebration, Atlanta Black Star has compiled a list of hits we think the Rams might be listening to following their epic victory.

Dr. Dre & Snoop Dogg – “The Next Episode”

Dre opened the Pepsi Superbowl LVI and Halftime show with his classic 1999 hit with Snoop Dogg:“The Next Episode,” the third single from his second studio album, “2001.” The songs feature longtime friend, collaborator and fellow Super Bowl co-headliner Snoop. The song peaked at number one on Billboard’s U.S. Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums.

Nipsey Hussle ft YG: “Last Time That I Checked”

“Last Time That I Checked” is not only a certified club record, but the second single from the late Nipsey Hussle’s 2018 album “Victory Lap.” The track would become one of the last songs fans got from the California native. The following year he was shot and killed outside of his retail store.

King Akh: “100 Yards”

“100 Yards” is the first single from aspiring rap star King Akh. The bass-heavy track finds the Atlanta emcee humbly bragging about his skillset, fame and success, and also features a very catchy hook.

“To me a ‘100 Yards’ is about accomplishing your goals and that the journey isn’t over until you’ve reached the end zone,” Akh told Atlanta Black Star. “It represents a yard stick for success.”

Drake ft. Durk: “Laugh Now Cry Later”

Like most of the musical efforts from Canadian emcee Drake, “Laugh Now Cry Later” became an instant hit following its release on Aug. 14, 2020. The single debuted at number two on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 and earned the 35-year-old two Grammy nominations for Best Rap Song and Best Melodic Rap Performance.

The music video, directed by industry veteran Dave Meyers, saw Drake pay homage to several sports legends, including Muhammad Ali and LeBron James.

Gunna & Future ft. Young Thug: “pushin P”

Gunna’s latest single featuring fellow Atlanta emcee Future brought not only a hit song but a viral new phrase, “pushing P.” “P don’t just mean player. P means paper, too. You can be pushing this P with paper,” Gunna said in a recent interview.

“If you’re in this sh-t and it’s rented, then you’re kicking P. But if you buy this sh-t and you own it, then you’re really pushing P. You’re spending your hard-earned money. Like, you’re pushing it. You’re standing on this sh-t. You’re spending millions on it. You’re pushing it,” he added.

The Rams were definitely “pushing P” on the field Sunday evening as they made their way to a Super Bowl victory.

