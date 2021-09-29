‘She’s so Very Independent’: Naomi Campbell Gets Candid About Being a New Mother and Shares Details of Her Infant Daughter

Naomi Campbell has remained pretty mum about her motherhood journey, but wants her fans to know that so far it’s “a dream.”

The supermodel shocked the world in May when she revealed a glimpse of her baby girl on Instagram after keeping the new addition a secret until that moment. Although she hasn’t shared a full look at the infant with the public just yet, she’s been dropping peeks here and there of the glamorous life of a pop culture icon’s offspring, and reassured those who may be worried about a 51-year-old first-time mother that she’s “really lucky” to have her “dream child.”

MILAN, ITALY – SEPTEMBER 26: Naomi Campbell seen at the party organized for the launch of the Fendace collection, a joint collection between Fendi and Versace, on September 26, 2021 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Marco Piraccini/Archivio Marco Piraccini/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images)

“I’m really lucky,” she told “BBC Hard Talk.” “I think I have a dream child. She is wonderful. She’s so very independent already. Very smart, alert. Sleeps 12 hours. A good girl.”

Campbell also promised that she’s teaching her daughter all of the same “strong, independent” values she was brought up with, “right down to the hygiene part.”

Naomi Campbell shares her daughter’s birth with the world. Photo Credit: @naomi/Instagram

Fans were overjoyed for Campbell when she dropped the baby bomb on their timelines, although she has since remained guarded about details surrounding her “little blessing,” choosing not to divulge the baby’s name or father for the time being.

“A beautiful little blessing has chosen me to be her mother,” she captioned her post. “So honoured to have this gentle soul in my life there are no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you my angel. There is no greater love.”

While motherhood seems to be treating her right, the model previously opened up about one area in life that she feels she’s had to sacrifice in order to achieve the career she has: true love.

“I’d say the sacrifice is really finding that soul mate who will understand you,” she told The Cut. “It’s really like you feel if they look at you as if you’re strong … you know, I’m strong, but I’m also sensitive. I know that in relationships I have to compromise.”