‘She Seem Like She Can Be Your Daughter for Real’: Tracee Ellis Ross Posts Picture with Her TV Daughter Yara Shahidi, Fans Are Seeing Double

“Black-ish” actress Tracee Ellis Ross loves her sitcom family. For almost eight years, as Rainbow Johnson, she has parented five children, a distant cousin and a helplessly hilarious husband named Andre ‘Dre’ Johnson (played by Anthony Anderson).

Today, she took to social media to celebrate her television daughter Yara Shahidi with an Instagram post featuring two photos, one an ethereal black-and-white throwback and another one capturing their playful relationship.

She captioned, “Happy Birthday @yarashahidi. You are all grown up!”

Tracee Ellis Ross took to social media to celebrate her television daughter Yara Shahidi. Source: IG/TraceeEllisRoss

And like the über-cool Gen-Zer that she is, she responded with a dry joke, “that’s what I keep hearing!?!”

Fans couldn’t help but notice their resemblance. One person said, “Casting was on point with this Mommy/daughter duo.”

Another commented in disbelief, “She seem like she can be your daughter for real.”

Shahidi, born on Feb. 20, 2000, is celebrating her 22nd rotation around the sun. She celebrated the occasion by posting an adorable baby snap, poking fun at her bubbly eyes by writing, “Still focused #22.”

Tons of celebrities hopped in to send her a greeting, especially other women from the big and small screens.

Former child actor Keke Palmer hopped in the comment section and said, “Happy Birthsay baeeee.”

RyanDestiny, her sister-wife from “Grow-ish,” said, “Happy Birthday gorgeous!!!🥳🥳🥳 keep shining♥️.”

Others that chimed in to wish the Harvard student good tidings for her double two were actresses Lexi Underwood and Donshea Hopkins, singer Kelly Rowland, celebrity influencer Tanika Ray and her cousin, Destiny Jones.

Also in the comments was her fellow Persian diasporic sister, Snoh Aalegra who wrote in their native Farsi, “Tavalodet mobarak beautiful!”

Just in time for her birthday, Amazon announced her new show, “Sitting in Bars with Cake.” This direct-to-stream project will have “Pitch Perfect 3’s” director Trish Sie.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the project is based on Audrey Shulman’s book of the same name.

Shulman is also on board as the writer of the script, detailing a romantic comedy based on her life. For one whole year, the writer labored to find herself a boyfriend and used baking as an aphrodisiac.

In the script, the character that Shahidi plays can’t seem to lock in with her true love. But she becomes a guy magnet when people get a load of her cake.

Seems like 22 is gonna be a good year for Ms. 22.

