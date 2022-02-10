‘People Are Gonna be Knocking at Your Doors’: Mary J. Blige Addresses Super Bowl Payment Debate

Being booked to perform at the Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show is one of the most significant accomplishments a musician can achieve. A spot on the coveted stage is just a stepping stone to the deals that traditionally start pouring in following a performance of that significance.

The annual musical event is slated to be an experience unlike seen on its stage before. The show will also feature several iconic artists, including Dr. Dre, Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar and Mary J. Blige. Recently the Grammy Award-winning singer opened up about the “opportunity of a lifetime” and clarified a few questions about the actual benefits of being a Super Bowl performer.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 10: Mary J. Blige speaks during the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show Press Conference at Los Angeles Convention Center on February 10, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

During an interview on “The Cruz Show,” while promoting her forthcoming 14th studio album, “Good Morning Gorgeous,” the 51-year-old confirmed that the Super Bowl halftime performances are unpaid. However, she noted that the opportunity itself was the most significant payment you could receive.

“Listen, you’re gonna be paid for the rest of your life off of this,” she laughed, before expressing that she was okay with not being paid for the major performance. “People are gonna be knocking at your doors. They don’t have to pay me, but if they was paying, it’d be a lot of money,” she added.

That wasn’t the only behind-the-scenes details the “Real Love” singer was spilling. During an interview with Elle, the Bronx native revealed that she could only perform one song at the big event because the entire halftime set is only 12 minutes long, and will be shared between several artists.

Blige also noted that her 2001 Dr. Dre-produced classic, “Family Affair,” is her top choice, and since hip-hop is a “family affair,” it only seemed fitting.

“We are the culture; give people a way to speak. We give people a way to walk. We give people a way to talk. We give people a way to think. That’s what hip-hop and hip-hop soul have done for our culture since [the beginning],” she shared.

The big event is set for Sunday’s football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, at 3:30 p.m. PST on Sunday, Feb. 13.

