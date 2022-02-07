Yo Gotti Pledges to Pay Tuition for Clark Atlanta Student One Semester

Rapper Yo Gotti calls himself “Scholarship Gotti” after agreeing to cover tuition costs for a student at Clark Atlanta University next semester.

In celebration of his double album, “CM10: Free Game,” the Memphis native has pledged to support up-and-coming artists who shared a freestyle to his new single, “Dolla for Dolla.”

Yo Gotti pledges to cover tuition costs for student, upcoming rapper Miss Blaze. (Photo: @cmgthelablel/Instagram @missblaze/Instagram.)

After receiving a number of submissions, Gotti took to social media Sunday, Feb. 6, to announce he will pay for the next semester of college for a rising artist known as Miss Blaze.

Yo Miss Blaze I Respect u focusing on ur Talent while Still focusing on ur Education, #DatsBoss #DoubleFocus

So I wanna Pay For ur Next College Semester ‼️ #DollaFoDolla 📚 #ScholarshipGOTTI pic.twitter.com/6xyynVQC6y — Yo Gotti (@YoGotti) February 6, 2022

“Yo @missblaze, I respect u focusing on [your] talent while still focusing on [your] education,” Gotti wrote in the caption with the hashtags, #DatsBoss #DoubleFocus. “So I wanna pay for [your] next college semester.”

The tuition may go toward Miss Blaze’s Fall 2022 semester since Spring 2021 has already begun. However, the young star has sights set on being the next artist signed to Gotti’s independent record label, Collective Music Group.

“If @yogotti want me, imma sign quick!” Blaze wrote in the caption of a different freestyle video on Instagram. “Not new to this. I was born CMG. I just ain’t got my deal yet. This a real ONE on ONE, ain’t even tryna flex!” @cmgthelabel!”

More Stories from Our Partners:

Yo Gotti Invests in Major League Soccer Team

Tech Drags Stocks Lower; Treasury Yields Rise: Markets Wrap

Baltimore Ravens Hire Sashi Brown As Team President | Brown Is Just The Second Black Team President In League History