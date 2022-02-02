Nicki Minaj Says ‘I Couldn’t Bring Myself’ to Released Explicit Music Since She Became a Mother 

Grammy Award-winning emcee Nicki Minaj welcomed her first child, a baby boy known simply as Papa Bear, with her husband, Kenneth Petty, on September 30, 2020. Since then, the 39-year-old has been enjoying the wonders of motherhood, often sharing clips and photos of the now 1-year-old in adorable outfits for the millions of her social media followers.

During a recent appearance on the “Dana Cortex Show” with host Dana Cortez, the “Itty Bitty Piggy” rapper opened up about the latest chapter in her life and some of its effects, including how being someone’s mother has changed her creative process when it comes to what type of material she puts out there for her fans.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 12: Rapper Nicki Minaj is seen leaving the Marc Jacobs Fall 2020 runway show during New York Fashion Week on February 12, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images)

The star revealed she doesn’t necessarily feel comfortable speaking about overtly sexual material anymore in contrast to her earlier works. “There was a song—my label wanted me to go full out with a single and everything, right, when I was pregnant, and I couldn’t bring myself to put out a song about p-ssy and d-cks and sucking and eating,” she said. “I couldn’t bring myself to put a record out like that while my son was growing in my body.”

The “Roman’s Revenge” rapper continued, “Nothing wrong with anybody that was able to do it, but me, I just felt in a very different, new space.” She added that it was a “sacred thing when you are bonding…sometimes I would just wanna be by myself for hours and hours and hours, just me and my baby.”

The track the Queens, New York, native was referring to was Gunna’s “P Power” off the Atlanta rapper’s newly released album “DRIP SEASON 4EVER.” The record now features Grammy Award winner and Nicki labelmate Drake.

Nicki said the opportunity to be featured on the song came to her nearly two years ago, but she shared that she “just was not mentally prepared to do that.” She added, “As a woman, as a mother, you have every right to make that choice. You decide what’s comfortable and convenient for you when you are with child.”

The interview made its way across social media as fans applauded the actress for her decision to change her approach, including one Instagram user who wrote, “Big respect on that decision. We all know Nicki would have annihilated that song thoooo.”

“She carries motherhood with so much grace,” commented another person. “Im so glad SHE is who i choose to stan.” A third person wrote, “Damn she would’ve ate that song up but I totally respect her decision mommy comes first.”

