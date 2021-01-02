‘That’s Not Your Son, That’s Yo Twin’: Barbz Explode with Joy as Nicki Minaj Shares First Full Body Photos of Infant Son

The Barbz have been anticipating “Queen Sleaze,” better known as Nicki Minaj revealing pics of her son with husband Kenneth Petty. Before revealing photos of her baby boy, Minaj, 38, teased fans when she uploaded a clip of herself talking to her son on Nov. 27 in a Twitter audio-only video.

“Say hi to the Barbz Pappi Bear. Say hi!” Minaj said. “What you doing? Say something,” Minaj continued.

Kenneth Petty and Nicki Minaj. Photo: @nickiminaj/Instagram

That’s when her son let out a baby sound that left the first-time mommy gushing.

“Awwwwww! You said hi to the Barbz. Good Boy. Good Boy,” she applauded her son.

The multi-platinum-selling MC also teased fans on Oct. 21 when she posted a pic of her son’s foot. In the caption, she wished Petty, 42, a “Happy Anniversary.”

Nicki Minaj posts her son’s foot while wishing her husband Kenneth Petty a happy anniversary. @nickminaj/Instagram

Finally, the “Yikes” rapper gave fans what they’ve wanted: several pics of “The Queen’s” son’s first-ever baby photos on Saturday, Jan. 2.

Minaj first uploaded a pic of “Papa Bear” in his baby bouncer wearing a plaid button-up, blue jeans, and white Air Force Ones. Then she penned a heartfelt note to her baby boy and fans, expressing her excitement of motherhood.

“#PapaBear, thank you so very much for choosing me to be your mama 🎀🦄🙏 Wishing you guys a happy & prosperous New Year,” Minaj wrote.

“Thank you for your love & support throughout this journey. It meant so much to me. Becoming a mom is by far the most fulfilling job I’ve ever taken on,” she continued.

“Sending love to all the superhero mothers out there. Big hugs to all the women who have been pregnant during this challenging time.”

Nicki Minaj posts several photos and a video of her son. @nickiminaj/Instagram

The 3-month-old was dripping in designer clothing, wearing a Fendi onesie, socks, and a diamond chain and watch in another photo.

Minaj shared several other images of her adorable son. On the last slide, she uploaded a video of herself playing with her son’s cheeks. “Talk for mama,” Minaj said to her baby.

Fans exulted over the sight of Minaj and Petty’s baby boy and marveled at how much the MC’s son looks so much like her.

“Omg, He looks like you and your mama 😍 🧬.”

“Soooo Handsome, your twin🙏🏾😘.”

“Blessings 🙏🏽 ya twin already.”

“He took ya whole face 😭😍 such a cutie! God bless him ❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

“Awwwwwwww him so adorable 😻😻😻 Barbie and Ken did that!!! Literally looks like both of y’all 🤗.”

“That’s not your son, that’s yo twin 😍! He so adorable! ❤️.”

Minaj officially announced her pregnancy on July 20, and on Dec. 30 she wished her first child a happy 3-month birthday while revealing a previously hidden maternity shot.

“🥳🥳🥳🥳🎈🎈🎈🎀🎀🎀🎀💛💛💛💛💛💛🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍 Happy 3 months Bday #PapaBear Mommy & Daddy love you soooo much. You’re the best boy in the whole wide world,” Minaj captioned the maternity shoot that garnered over 2 million likes.

The couple wed on Oct. 21, 2019, and welcomed their son on Sept. 30 with well-wishes from celebrity friends that included Beyoncé, Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, and more.