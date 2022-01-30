‘Donkey of the Century’: Jermaine Dupri Clowned After Producer Admits In New Doc to Cheating on Janet Jackson

Jermaine Dupri is catching heat following the finale of Janet Jackson’s highly anticipated self-titled documentary “Janet” presented by Lifetime and A&E network,s which premiered on Friday, Jan. 28. The series delivered a super-exclusive look into the Grammy award-winning singer’s childhood, her rise to fame, and the scandals and relationships that impacted it all.

After the fourth and final part of the two-night telecast, which aired Saturday night, fans were left stunned to learn the reason behind 55-year-old’s shocking split from the award-winning Atlanta-based record producer. The pair broke up in 2009 following a seven-year relationship.

“One of the weird things is that dating Janet attracts other women — girls wanted to talk to me more because I was dating her… and I’m a man,” the 49-year-old recalled as he admitted to cheating on the singer-songwriter.

Viewers took their social media platforms almost immediately, slamming Dupri for his behavior, including one Twitter user who wrote, “Jermaine Dupri had Janet Jackson wanting to marry his lil Smurf self and was willing to give him multiple babies and he blew it by cheating on her?!” The post was accompanied by a meme of Steve Harvey saying, “Boy, boy, you way more stupid than I thought you were.”

“Jermaine Dupri is the donkey of the century and I know he knows he is Donkey of the Century…” wrote another person. “How do you cheat on Janet.I am gay and even I wouldn’t cheat on Janet!”

“It’s been almost an hour since I watched the #JanetJacksonDoc and I’m STILL stuck on this…

“Jermaine Dupri had JANET. JACKSON… and STILL cheated. BECAUSE he was with Janet,” commented a third person. “STOP GIVING THESE SMEDIUM UGLIES CHANCES.”

Elsewhere, Jackson noted that she “heard he was cheating,” but several other things also led to the couple’s separating. “I needed more than he was giving me,” the “Any Time, Any Place” singer stated.

The former couple had been in a long-distance relationship which found him in Atlanta, and her in Los Angeles. “I would ask him to carve out a little time for me,” Jackson said into the camera. “I always felt that he didn’t have enough time for a girlfriend… I would say that world was his girlfriend.”



