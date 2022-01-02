‘Have You Seen Me Lately!’: Leslie Jones Scoffs at Resurfaced Post Suggesting She May ‘Die Alone’ if Men Continue to Overlook Her

Leslie Jones is walking into the new year with her head held high despite a headline suggesting otherwise making its rounds in the media.

The comedian made sure to set the record straight when one of her past social media posts became a current topic for an online media outlet. In the post from January 2018, Jones shared with fans that despite the work she does to look and feel good for herself, it would still be nice if men would take the time to admire her too.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MAY 16: Host Leslie Jones attends the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards at the Hollywood Palladium on May 16, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS)

“Ok back to cardio. But confession I feel like I’m doing it for nothing. I’m healthy and look good but I really feel like ‘what’s it al for’ if the people you want to notice don’t. I just feel like I might die alone. Sorry that’s pretty heavy today!!” wrote the former “Saturday Night Live” cast member at the time.

Ok back to cardio. But confession I feel like I’m doing it for nothing. I know it not I’m healthy and look good but I really feel like “what’s it all for” if the people you want to notice don’t. I just feel like I might die alone. Sorry that’s pretty heavy today!! pic.twitter.com/Dla9RHD5EX — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) January 30, 2018

To Jones’ surprise, the post once again became a topic on Dec. 28 when an article was published insinuating that the comments reflected her current state. The article and post could not be any further from the truth as far as Jones is concerned — and she made that point clear when speaking on the matter.

“Ok let’s address this!! This was written literally five years ago. I was just turning 50. This is a very old article that this outlet decided to release like it’s new,” wrote the “Ghostbusters: Answer the Call” actress. “That is not the way I feel and have you seen me lately!! That pic is even old the second is the life I’m living now! I appreciate y’all checking in but as for my house I’m good! I wish y’all this much prosperity! Happy new year!! #dayumn.”

Fans offered equally supportive words in the comments with some writing, “Beauty!! Keep rocking the shit out of your life!! All love to you babe!! [fire emoji].”

“You’re beautiful, funny & talented line them up & stop playing sis”

“Who hasn’t had a moment where they felt like saying that? And it’s not easy. Many men are silly.”

Jones, 54, has been outspoken about the trials of dating not being made easier just because of her celebrity status. In fact the “Coming to America 2” actress has found the entire ordeal challenging even when attempting to use a popular dating app.

“What happened was, you know — I’m Leslie Jones. So they were like ‘Why’s Leslie Jones on a dating app? It must be a fake account.’ So they thought it was a fake account — somebody probably reported me as a fake account,” she explained about the mishap that occurred with her Hinge dating app account. Not one to be shut out of a possible love connection, Jones used her social presence to find a resolution. “I went back on Twitter and was like ‘Umm, excuse me, Hinge — it’s me. Why can’t I find no love, Hinge? No love, Hinge?!’”

